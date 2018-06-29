Minnesota regulators begin deliberating disputed pipeline

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota regulators have begun deliberations on whether to approve or reject Enbridge Energy's proposal for replacing its aging Line 3 oil pipeline across northern Minnesota.

The Public Utilities Commission entered a fifth day of hearings on the project Thursday. Commissioners began deliberations after they finished questioning representatives on both sides of the debate.

Line 3 was built in the 1960s. Enbridge says it needs to replace the pipeline because it's increasingly subject to corrosion and cracking. The Calgary, Alberta-based company also says the pipeline can currently run at only half its original capacity.

Climate change and tribal activists oppose the project. Some set up a large tripod to block one street outside the commission's building in downtown St. Paul on Thursday morning. It bore a sign reading, "Expect Resistance."