Introducing Blue Apron x Bob’s Burgers: Blue Apron Menus and Bob’s Burgers Episodes Will Feature Exclusive Recipes Created by Chef Alvin Cailan

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 28, 2018--Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN), known for delivering incredible cooking experiences, today announced a partnership with 20 th Century Fox Consumer Products to bring three burger recipes from Bob’s Burgers, the Emmy Award®-winning animated series on FOX, uniquely designed by Chef Alvin Cailan of famed Los Angeles restaurant Eggslut, to its menus beginning this summer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180628006060/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Two of the recipes––the “Quantum of Salsa Burger” and the “Gouda Wife Burger”––were featured on episodes of Bob’s Burgers during this past season. These recipes will be available for Blue Apron customers to create in their home kitchens during the weeks of July 23 and August 20, respectively. “The Absentee Shallot Burger,” available to Blue Apron customers the week of September 17, will be featured on the season nine premiere of Bob’s Burgers, which is scheduled to air in late September.

“We are so excited to bring the Bob’s Burgers and Blue Apron brands together with this fun, new partnership that allows the many passionate and enthusiastic Bob’s Burgers fans to directly connect with––and create––recipes featured on the show,” said Brian Gartland, vice president, Global Partnerships and Business Development, 20 th Century Fox Consumer Products.

Chef Cailan previously collaborated with Bob’s Burgers in December 2016 and December 2017, creating specialty recipes inspired by the show for pop-up restaurants in Los Angeles and New York City.

“Until now, my recipe creations were only accessible where my restaurants are located in Los Angeles or New York,” said Cailan. “I am thrilled to partner with Blue Apron and Bob’s Burgers to bring three of my original burger recipes to homes across the country this summer!”

The recipes, which will be available on Blue Apron’s Two-Person and Family Plan offerings, include:

Week of July 23: The Quantum of Salsa Burger with Corn-Pepper Salsa & Onion Rings Week of August 20: The Gouda Wife Burger with Cucumber-Radish Salsa & Roasted Sweet Potatoes Week of September 17: The Absentee Shallot Burger with Caramelized Shallots & Fontina Cheese Fries

“Bob’s Burgers has built a highly engaged and loyal fan base over the past eight years,” said Christine Fu, head of partnerships, Blue Apron. “In collaboration with the incredibly talented Chef Alvin Cailan, we look forward to bringing the creative and whimsical recipes that are featured on Bob’s Burgers to life through the Blue Apron meal experience.”

Blue Apron is also collaborating with Hedley & Bennett, the LA-based brand known for its handcrafted aprons and workwear worn in kitchens around the world, to create a limited-edition Blue Apron x Bob’s Burgers apron, which will be sold exclusively through the Blue Apron website beginning in August. Blue Apron will donate a portion of the proceeds for all Blue Apron x Bob’s Burgers aprons sold during the month of September to Feeding America, as part of the Bob’s Burgers National Cheeseburger Day celebration on September 18.

Additional recipes featured in Bob’s Burgers appear in the New York Times best-selling cookbook, .

Blue Apron x Bob’s Burgers recipes will be available only to Blue Apron customers and can be ordered for the week of July 23 starting now. For more information, visit: blueapron.com/bobsburgers.

About Blue Apron:

Blue Apron’s mission is to make incredible home cooking accessible to everyone. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron is reimagining the way that food is produced, distributed, and consumed, and as a result, building a better food system that benefits consumers, food producers, and the planet. The Company has developed an integrated ecosystem that enables the Company to work in a direct, coordinated manner with farmers and artisans to deliver high-quality products to customers nationwide at compelling values.

About Bob’s Burgers:

Bob’s Burgers is a 20 th Century Fox Television and Bento Box Entertainment production. The series was created by Loren Bouchard. Bouchard and Jim Dauterive serve as executive producers and writers.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180628006060/en/

CONTACT: Blue Apron

Louise Ward

louise.ward@blueapron.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT TV AND RADIO RETAIL FOOD/BEVERAGE

SOURCE: Blue Apron

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/28/2018 01:01 PM/DISC: 06/28/2018 01:01 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180628006060/en