Automate LC, MT or SC Fiber Optic Connector Assembly with Fishman Corporation’s AirFree® Technology

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 28, 2018--Fishman Corporation ( http://www.fishmancorp.com/ ), manufacturer of AirFree ® fluid dispensers, has combined the SmartDispenser’s AirFree® fluid dispense technology with the LC/MT/SC Connector Mount (patent pending) and the precision of Fishman’s benchtop robot providing the process control required to automate the fiber optic connector assembly process.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180628005995/en/

Delivering the Fluid with Exact Repeatability The SmartDispenser® fluid dispensing system, featuring the AirFree® LDS Dispense Guns, delivers fluid deposits with such a high repeatability each LC, MT or SC connector is filled perfectly every cycle. Automation of the process standardizes performance work station to work station and facility to facility while eliminating rejects, rework and wasted fluid, thus increasing production yields as well as the bottom-line. An enterprise-wide solution.

Rapid Syringe Changeover – Only 28 Seconds Production Downtime. The Offline Gun Reload Station (OLGRS), for two component epoxies, allows the AirFree® Linear Drive System (LDS) Dispense Guns, with syringe fluid reservoir, to be loaded while the automation cell is producing fiber optic connectors.

The benefit of the OLGRS AirFree® System is that it will reduce production downtime from minutes to 28 seconds when performing a syringe changeover. This innovation is a critical component to allowing the assembly of LC, MT or SC fiber optic connectors to be automated, increasing production throughput while dramatically lowering the cost of typical hand-held benchtop assembly lines.

A single OLGRS AirFree® system can service multiple automation cells.

SmartApp™ Alerts Syringe Nearing Empty – Assure 100% Connector Fill The production manager enters the epoxy cure time into the SmartApp™ together with the syringe filling time and the number of fiber optic connectors in the connector mount. The SmartApp™ uses an algorithm to notify the operator when to start the next syringe filling procedure to assure the syringe is completely filled simultaneous with the epoxy cure time. An alert is sent to the screen notifying the operator when to start filling syringes.

When the epoxy cure time is complete a signal is sent from the SmartDispenser® to the robot automatically stopping the robot with one exception: The SmartDispenser® will only send the signal when the connector mount is complete. The SmartDispenser® knows how many components are in the connector mount and counts them as they are filled. Once the last connector is filled the signal is sent to stop production at the same time the syringe filling process completes, thereby minimizing downtime due to syringe reservoir change-over from minutes to seconds.

To learn more how to automate LC, MT or SC Fiber Optic Connector Assembly visit: http://www.fishmancorp.com/fiber-optic-connector-assembly/.

Follow Fishman Corporation on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/fishman-corporation, on Twitter at https://twitter.com/fishmancorp, or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/fishmancorp.

About Fishman Corporation Fishman Corporation produces high quality, reliable dispense systems for the application of assembly fluids. The SmartDispenser® fluid dispensing system by Fishman Corporation utilizes AirFree® dispensing technology to provide control and monitoring of a consistent repeatable assembly fluid deposit worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180628005995/en/

CONTACT: Fishman Corporation

Michelle Jarmas, 508-686-5071

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MASSACHUSETTS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION TELECOMMUNICATIONS MANUFACTURING ENGINEERING

SOURCE: Fishman Corporation

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/28/2018 12:20 PM/DISC: 06/28/2018 12:20 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180628005995/en