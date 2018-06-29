  1. Home
Colombia advances while Senegal is eliminated by tiebreaker

By ANNE M. PETERSON , AP Sports Writer,Associated Press
2018/06/29 00:09

SAMARA, Russia (AP) — Yerry Mina scored on a header in the 74th minute and Colombia defeated Senegal 1-0 Thursday to advance to the World Cup knockout stage. Senegal became the first team ever eliminated by a new tiebreaker — number of yellow cards.

Poland defeated Japan 1-0 in the other group match. Japan and Senegal were tied on all tiebreakers except "fair play points," based on yellow and red cards. Japan had four yellow cards, Senegal had six.

Colombia, which played in the quarterfinals four years ago in Brazil, finished atop its group and is the fourth South American team to advance. Senegal's elimination means no African teams are left.

Colombia and Japan go on to play opponents from Group G — either England or Belgium, who play later Thursday.