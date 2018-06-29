3D Room Planner by MicroD Launches at Art Van Franchising

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 28, 2018--MicroD, LLC, the product visualization and website technology leader in the home furnishings industry, launched a 3D Room Planner and augmented reality program for Michigan-based Top 100 retailer, Art Van Furniture. MicroD’s 3D room planner for Art Van Furniture was introduced at the Spring High Point Market at Art Van Furniture’s show space in the Furniture Plaza Atrium.

Art Van Franchising was searching for a way to leverage technology in their sales process to potential store owners. After MicroD launched the 3D Visualization and Augmented Reality software in early 2017 and offered the Virtual Reality experience at Fall High Point Market in 2017, Art Van Furniture chose the 25-year industry leader in visualization technology to customize a 3D solution for their franchise development. MicroD’s OmniVueXR 3D room planner and augmented reality applications, along with MicroD’s capabilities for 3D model development, served as the platform for Art Van Furniture to launch their solution to a new, integrated sales process for their growing retail store owner customer base at Market.

“You hear it across retail right now, ‘technology, technology, technology’ and our franchising customers are no different,” explains Drew Dolski, Director of Franchise Development, Art Van Furniture. “They want to be entertained and engaged just like a retail customer in a showroom. So, we need to show a different experience to our potential store owners than other businesses out there.”

Art Van Franchising leverages MicroD’s 3D room planner and 3D models to show potential retail store prospects a customized showroom filled with Art Van’s exclusive products. With MicroD’s 3D room planner software application, the retail prospect can see the benefits of partnering with Art Van Franchising by customizing their showroom to include the exclusive product--in the form of high quality 3D models--from Art Van Franchising.

The augmented reality technology gives Art Van Franchising retailers at Market a real-time view of their storefront with the addition of exclusive branded signage and banners made in the MicroD 3D platform. “Every step of the sales process can be visualized and customized for the retailer using this 3D technology by MicroD,” says Keith Johns, Vice President of Operations, MicroD. “It is a very unique way to approach using 3D as part of a company's growth strategy, and we’re excited to see it contribute to the goals of Art Van Franchising.”

“We love how our customers come to use with these different concepts and different use cases—things that we may not have necessarily had on our product roadmap,” says Chief Product Officer Richard Sexton. “This helps us build up the 3D technology for many different applications and push that out to the industry while building the robustness of the program.”

