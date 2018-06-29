EU leaders seek migration deal in Brussels

European Union leaders are huddling together in Brussels on Thursday, where they will discuss security, trade and most importantly, migration over the next two days.

Stakes are high after German Chancellor Angela Merkel described irregular migration as an issue that could "make or break" the EU. At home, she is under pressure to secure a bloc-wide deal or face the possible collapse of her government.

Some of the measures Merkel is hoping to clinch during the summit include bolstering Frontex, the EU's border management agency, establishing a "solidarity-based agreement" to share the burden of hosting asylum-seekers and shoring up support for returning migrants under the Dublin system.

Several nations, including France, Hungary, have told reporters at the summit that they are open to bilateral agreements with Germany.

Finding common views

For Council President Donald Tusk, EU leaders should focus on the parts where there is the possibility of accord, such as the bloc's external border and a project to create disembarkation platforms.

"The alternative to this solution would be a chaotically advancing closure of borders – also within the EU – as well as growing conflict among EU member states," said Tusk. "Trust me, if we don't agree on them, then you will some really tough proposals from some really tough guys."

But even the task of finding commonalities across the 28 members of the EU will be challenging as right-wing governments pushed for hardline policies that threaten freedom of movement within the bloc.

Meanwhile Morocco has rejected the idea of setting up stations for migrants to determine who is eligible for asylum in Europe

Not 'one person more'

Matteo Salvini, Italy's firebrand interior minister, has been instrumental in raising the level of confrontation in Europe by preventing rescue shops carrying migrants from docking at Italian ports, saying: "We cannot take one person more."

Salvini has found support for his hardline policies from German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, Austria and Visegrad countries, including Poland and Hungary.

"We push for action based on consensus, not imposed relocation. We are against imposed relocation. As regards secondary migration, Poland has tough asylum regulation and will stick to these tough asylum regulations," said Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

The Visegrad leaders met early on with Macron, telling news outlets they had agreed on strengthening the EU's external borders, but were less focused on secondary migration.

However, Merkel has received support from some EU leaders for her proposed measures, including Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Finnish Prime Minister Juha Sipila.

