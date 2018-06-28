Global Industrial Robots Market in the Home Appliances Industry to Post a CAGR of 10% through 2018-2022 | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 28, 2018-- analysts forecast the global industrial robots market in the home appliances industry to post a CAGR of close to 10% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The emergence of collaborative robots is one of the major trends being witnessed in the . Collaborative robots are meant to work in collaboration with humans. They are built using advanced smart sensors such as torque sensors and built-in safety sensors to enhance the coordination of these robots. Collaborative robots are gaining huge traction among OEMs around the world.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global industrial robots market in the home appliances industry is the increasing demand for home appliances:

Global industrial robots market in the home appliances industry: Increasing demand for home appliances

The demand for home appliances is increasing in developed as well as developing countries. Growing disposable income and rising standard of living among consumers has led to increased adoption of home appliances. The demand for such products is expected to increase in developed countries driven by the replacement of older goods with the latest and most advanced solutions.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on robotics, “The demand for industrial robots in the home appliance industry is increasing significantly due to shorter product life cycles, quality concerns, and rising demand for flexibility in automation. Companies such as Midea Group, Electrolux, and Phillips are using industrial robots in various applications, especially material handling, and assembly line. Moreover, with the emergence of a new generation of robots, flexibility in changing the configuration of robots to handle various designs will be a major factor driving market growth.”

Global industrial robots market in the home appliances industry: Market segmentation and analysis

The global industrial robots market in the home appliances industry research report provides market segmentation by application (material handling, assembly line, painting and finishing, welding and sealing, machine tending and stamping), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

APAC held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more than 53%, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. APAC is projected to witness a further increase of close to 2% in its market share, while the other two regions will see a decrease in their market shares over the forecast period.

