Owl Car Camera Releases New Features

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 28, 2018--Owl announced Thursday a new suite of features to add to its video security camera for cars that has been shipping since February 2018. The Owl Car Cam sold out at launch in February, bringing people instant video for their cars and help dealing with crashes, dents, traffic stops and break-ins. The company has increased production and is now shipping new orders immediately.

Owl provides peace of mind with 24/7 video security including:

Instant Video of your car, driving and parked Video Alerts for break-ins, dings, and dents Dual HD cameras Live View of your car from anywhere, anytime over LTE

“At Owl we love cars and the people in them. We knew from the beginning that people needed video security for their cars badly, and we’re especially proud of the stories we’ve heard from people in the past few months of Owl helping people out on the road,” said Andy Hodge, Founder and CEO of Owl. “In the four months since launch, we’ve helped people identify thieves after break-ins, helped innocent victims avoid blame in crashes, and helped to educate drivers by making it easy to capture and share dangerous driving that put lives at risk.”

Owl delivers regular software updates to customers over LTE, delivering the latest and best experience for Owl Car Cam. Customers can now experience a host of brand new features including:

2 weeks of HD driving video anytime, anywhere over Wifi or LTE: No need to be near your car and no wires or SD card readers. Broken glass detection added to alerts: Owl’s motion, impact, and audio sensors instantly recognize broken glass and send specialized alerts when your car is broken into. In-app rapid sharing of video clips to Twitter, Facebook or YouTube: Post a great clip to your favorite social network in seconds, straight from the Owl Cam app. User-selectable Time Stamp & GPS Overlays

Every year, one in two American families are impacted by dangerous and costly events centered around the car, at a cost of more than $82 billion in loss and damages.

When driving, the Owl Car Cam captures everything on the road including:

Crashes Near-misses Police stops Odd or delightful things on the road

When parked, Owl is always on-guard, ready to send Video Alerts straight to the user’s phone when it senses:

Bumps in parking lots Impacts Broken glass

The combination of Owl’s Video Alerts and Instant Video access over LTE means that all of this footage, is easily accessible in seconds to use for:

Insurance claims Identification of suspects Sharing with family friends

All Owl video is Privacy Locked on the camera and within the Owl app, so video is completely private unless the customer chooses to share footage.

The Owl Car Cam sells as a bundle for $349, which includes 1 year of LTE Instant Video service. The service includes unlimited Video Alerts and 60 minutes of remote making and viewing video per month. After the first year, users can renew 12 months of the Instant Video Service for $99 (or $10 per month) and, should a user ever run out of minutes during a month, 60 more minutes are available to purchase for $5 through the Owl app. Without the Instant Video service, users can still access all their video over a direct Wi-Fi connection.

About Owl:

At Owl we love cars and the people in them. We noticed that video security was missing where the most happens: around our cars. In the past we've been leaders on the teams that built iPod, iPhone, HoloLens and Dropcam. Now, we’re bringing you Owl.

Owl is based in Palo Alto, CA.

