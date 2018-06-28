The Latest: Battle lines already drawn on Kennedy successor

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the looming battle to choose a successor for retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand says that the retirement of Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy has set up a situation where "women's lives are at risk."

The New York Democrat says that giving President Donald Trump the chance to pick Kennedy's replacement threatens abortion rights and raises the question of "whether we are going to be arresting women for making decisions about their bodies."

Gillibrand's comments came at a rally on the Supreme Court steps where she voiced her opposition to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's plan to vote on a high-court nominee before the midterm elections.

Democrats are largely powerless to block any nominee on their own. Republicans control the Senate by a slim 51-seat majority, and confirmation requires only a simple majority.

___

1 a.m.

All sides are mobilizing in response to the retirement of Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, promising a momentous confirmation battle for President Donald Trump's next nominee to the high court.

Trump says he will start the effort to replace Kennedy "immediately" and will pick from a list of 25 names that he updated last year. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate will vote on Kennedy's successor this fall.

Democrats argue that any decision should be put off until after midterm elections.

If Republicans unite behind Trump's selection, Democrats can do little to stop it. Republicans have a 51-49 majority in the Senate, which changed its rules last year to allow a simple majority vote for Supreme Court confirmations.