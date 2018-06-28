Rosenstein, Wray face angry House Republicans in hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray are facing sharp questioning before the House Judiciary Committee. Republicans on the panel contend the department has conspired against President Donald Trump and withheld important documents.

The House panel is investigating the FBI's conduct in separate investigations of Hillary Clinton and Trump's campaign and Russia.

Thursday's hearing comes as the House is preparing to vote on a resolution that demands the department turn over thousands of documents by July 6.

The House Judiciary Committee approved the resolution in a contentious hearing Tuesday. On Wednesday, the panel privately interviewed an FBI agent involved in both investigations who had sent anti-Trump texts.