Global Golf Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market | Increase in Number of Women Participants to Boost Growth | Technavio

A key factor driving the market’s growth is the growth of the golf tourism industry. Golf tourism is evolving as a billion-dollar industry. Many experienced and amateur golfers spend a significant amount of their time in popular golf tourism destinations. Many new regions have adopted golf as an important sport, thereby investing highly in infrastructural enhancements pertaining to the game. For instance, the GCC and Caribbean countries have become popular for golf tourism, driven by the availability of state-of-the-art facilities.

This market research report on the provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio predicts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increase in number of women participants as one of the key emerging trends in the global golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market:

Global golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market: Increase in number of women participants

The participation of women in different sports has increased across the world. One of the biggest achievements of this front is the reduction of the gender gap between the number of men and women players in Olympic Games. The participation of women in outdoor sports such as golf has increased over the last few years. Though golf was known as an all men’s game, the scenario has changed as the number of women participants has increased.

“Future female golfers have numerous opportunities to establish themselves strongly. The LPGA is one of the oldest women’s professional sports associations working toward the awareness of the sport among women. It also administers many scholarship programs, thereby supporting both, young men and women, to continue playing the sport,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on outdoor gear.

Global golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market into the following end-users (men, women, and children) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The men segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 59% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the highest share of the global golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market in 2017, accounting for a market share of approximately 49%. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to decrease by over 1% during 2018-2022.

