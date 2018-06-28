Defending champion Pliskova upset by Sabalenka

EASTBOURNE, England (AP) — Defending champion Karolina Pliskova was upset by Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the Eastbourne International quarterfinals on Thursday.

The second-seeded Czech player, who has reached the final in the past two years, lost 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (5) in two hours, 12 minutes.

It was Sabalenka's first win over a top-10 player.

Sabalenka, who is ranked 45th in the world, fought back from a 4-1 deficit in the deciding set and clinched the match when Pliskova sent a shot wide.

Sabalenka will face 2008 champion Agnieszka Radwanska in the semifinals after the Polish player eased past fifth-seeded Jelena Ostapenko 6-2, 7-5.

Top-seeded Caroline Wozniacki faced No. 8 Ashleigh Barty later. The winner will play fourth-seeded Angelique Kerber or seventh-seeded Daria Kasatkina.