Ethiopia, Eritrea leaders to meet 'soon' in surprising thaw

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopia's top diplomat says the leaders of Ethiopia and Eritrea will meet "soon" amid a surprising diplomatic thaw between the rival nations.

The meeting will "create a fertile ground to restore peace," Foreign Minister Workneh Gebeyehu tells The Associated Press. "Details regarding the location and timing are under discussion."

The minister spoke as an Eritrean delegation led by Foreign Minister Osman Saleh concludes a historic visit to Ethiopia, the first in two decades. The countries broke off relations when a border war began in 1998.

Ethiopia's new Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed surprised the region earlier this month by fully embracing a 2000 peace deal that ended the war that killed tens of thousands.

Eritrea's longtime President Isaias Afwerki noted the "positive signals" and sent the delegation.