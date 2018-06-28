NAACP alleges inmate count practice weakens urban districts

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The NAACP is suing Connecticut over how it counts its inmates when crafting legislative districts, arguing it weakens urban districts.

The civil rights organization hopes the case can become a template for lawsuits in other states where inmates are included in the population counts of areas where they're imprisoned rather than their home districts.

NAACP President Derrick Johnson says including incarcerated people in the population counts for districts where prisons are located is unfair to the legislative districts where the inmates came from. He says the practice can give disproportionate weight to rural parts of states and impact representation and allocation of state and federal funds.

The suit was filed Thursday in federal court. It comes after several failed attempts to pass state legislation to change how inmates are counted.