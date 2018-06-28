David Weekley Homes Recognizes LP Service for Fifth Straight Year with Industry Acclaimed ‘Partners of Choice’ Award

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 28, 2018--LP Building Products has been awarded the prestigious “Partners of Choice” Award from David Weekley Homes, the nation’s largest privately held home builder, for the fifth straight year.

LP achieved the coveted “A” rating in quality. This is one of the highest awards presented by the homebuilder.

LP was one of 25 of the 200 companies participating in David Weekley Homes’ industry-leading supplier evaluation platform to receive the esteemed “Partners of Choice Award.”

“This is a great honor coming from the nation’s largest privately held home builder,” LP Specialty Sales and Marketing Vice President Craig Sichling said. “This shows that the hard work that LP employees and channel partners put into what they do every day is appreciated.”

At the heart of David Weekley Home’s process is the National Trading Partner Survey, which was implemented in 2004, and serves as the engine behind the homebuilder’s renowned supplier evaluation platform.

“To be a Partners of Choice Award winner for five consecutive years is a remarkable accomplishment, especially when you consider all the changes in our industry over the past 5 years,” said Bill Justus, vice president of supply chain services for David Weekley Homes and chief architect behind the homebuilder’s supplier evaluation platform. “Through it all our friends at LP have found a way to consistently provide quality products to our organization.”

LP’s field sales and marketing team works closely with David Weekley Homes, supplying more than half of the homebuilder’s markets with a variety of engineered wood products including LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier sheathing, LP® TopNotch® Sub-flooring, LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, and LP® SolidStart® Laminated Strand Lumber (LSL).

David Weekley’s evaluation process is an invaluable aid to LP’s field team, LP National Accounts Manager Matt Olson said.

“The information gives our sales and marketing teams valuable insights in how – and where we can improve the quality and service that keeps LP a world class organization,” Olson said.

About David Weekley Homes

David Weekley Homes, founded in 1976, is headquartered in Houston and operates in 22 cities across the United States. David Weekley Homes was the first builder in the United States to be awarded the Triple Crown of American Home Building, an honor which includes “America’s Best Builder,” “National Housing Quality Award” and “National Builder of the Year.” Weekley has also appeared 12 times on FORTUNE magazine’s “100 Best Companies to Work For®” list. Since inception, David Weekley Homes has closed more than 80,000 homes. For more information about David Weekley Homes, visit the company’s website at www.davidweekleyhomes.com.

About LP

As a proven leader in high performance building solutions, LP Building Products manufactures uniquely engineered, innovative building products that meet the demands and needs of the building industry. Its extensive product portfolio includes durable and dependable exterior siding and trim systems, engineered wood framing and structural panels for single-family homes, multifamily projects, repair & remodel markets, light commercial facilities and outdoor buildings. LP also provides industry leading service and warranties to help customers build smarter, better and faster. Founded in 1973, LP is a global company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, and traded on the New York Stock exchange under LPX. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.

