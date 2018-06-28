Taiwan's top places to take to the skies

The 2018 Shihmen Reservoir Hot Air Balloon Carnival is currently in full swing at the Nanyuan Eco Park in Taoyuan. The event, which is in just its third year, offers visitors the chance to take to the skies in a hot air balloon as well as featuring a flying ship for the first time.

Getting airborne is one of the best ways to see Taiwan in all its glory. The prevalence of high buildings across the country means that many people do not get to enjoy the many splendid views that Taiwan has to offer beyond a glimpse of the mountains at the end of a city road. But up in the sky, Taiwan's unique geography and spectacular natural scenery can be enjoyed in all its glory.

Hot Air Balloons are just one of many means of taking to the skies and enjoy Ihla Formosa from above. There are plenty of other ways to get into the air too. Here is a selection of the most popular options available across the country:

1. 2018 Taiwan International Hot Air Balloon Festival

Image Credit: Central News Agency (CNA)

The Shihmen Reservoir Hot Air Balloon Carnival is not the only such event which takes place in Taiwan. The biggest such festival is the Taiwan International Hot Air Balloon Festival which takes place in Taitung. This huge festival runs for 45 days and features a variety of different events including a series of night glow concerts.

The festival was selected by Travel Channel as one of the Top 12 hot air balloon events in the world and this year will feature balloons with a variety of different themes including Minions, Up, Royal Elephant, Orient Express, and The Three Little Bees. And there is also a chance for visitors to take a tethered balloon ride and enjoy some spectacular views of the central mountain range and the East Coast National Scenic Area.

2. Learn to fly a plane

Image Credit: Wikimedia

Just about everyone has been a passenger in a plane these days and most have wondered what it is like to look at the views from the cockpit and be in control of the plane yourself. So, why not give it a go. There are a number of flying schools available in Taiwan, but one of the newest and best-regarded ones is Apex Flying School.

They have bases in Taitung and Taipei and offer everything from one-off flight experiences to full training courses. You can enjoy a two-day experience course, which is run in conjunction with Mandarin Airlines and includes a one-hour introduction flight. There are also simulator courses available as well as the opportunity to train towards either a commercial or private pilot's license.

3. Try Paragliding

Image Credit: Pixabay.com

They say that paragliding is about as close as humans will ever get to actual flight without the assistance of an engine. And in Taiwan, the best place to give Paragliding a go is at the Wanli Paragliding Base. Located on Taiwan's northern coast, between Keelung and Yehliu Geopark, Wanli offers Paragliders spectacular coastal views and some of the best conditions for learning to paraglide in the whole country.

The upward airflows in the region make it ideal for beginners, or even those who just want a one-off experience. The Mustang Paragliding Club, which is located in Wanli, offers both two-man experiences and full Paragliding training courses. Prices are extremely reasonable and include full insurance. It really is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

4. Bungee Jump in Taoyuan

Image Credit: Pixabay.com

Ok, so bungee jumping is not so much taking to the skies as plummeting back to earth, but, if you can bear to keep your eyes open while you are going down, or indeed bouncing back up again, you can still see some spectacular scenery. However, there is no denying that bungee jumping is more for the thrill and adrenaline rush of the fall than the experience of being in the air.

There are a few places in Taiwan where you can bungee jump, but the Taiwan Bungee Jumping Club in Taoyuan County is probably the best. Their website is all in Chinese, but if you ring them up, there are English speakers available. Most of their jumps take place in Fuxing Township, deep in the mountains. Their prices are affordable, but they do have a few health requirements. But if the weather is fine, they offer a spectacular airborne experience.

5. Take a ride in a Motor-Glider or light aircraft in Hualien

Image Credit: Wikimedia

Hualien boasts some of Taiwan's most spectacular natural scenery, with the Central Mountain Range, the East Rift Valley, the Pacific Ocean, and of course Taroko Gorge all meeting together. There is therefore nowhere better in the whole of Taiwan to take to the skies. And there are two great ways to do just that.

One is to take an organized trip in a Motor Glider. The package includes training, insurance and the services of an experienced flight instructor. You will however only get around 10 minutes in the air. If you want to be up there for longer, then why not try a Light Aircraft flight. From just NT$4,000 you can take a flight of up to 40 minutes to see everything Hualien has to offer from the air, with an experienced pilot at the controls.

6. Rise above it all in a Cable Car

Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Maokong Gondola is one of the most famous tourist attractions in Taiwan. It runs for 4km between Maokong and Taipei Zoo and is a great and affordable way to see Taipei's mountain scenery as well as get to some of the regions more out-of-the-way experiences, such as the camphor wood trail. But it is far from the only cable car in Taiwan.

Another great one can be found at Sun Moon Lake. The Sun Moon Lake Ropeway was built in 2001 and links Sun Moon Lake from the village of Ita Thao with the nearby Formosa Aboriginal Culture Village. It offers spectacular views of the lake, with the section between pillar T7 and T8, which is known as "Smiley's Valley" which drapes between two mountaintops, said to offer the best views.

7. Go skydiving – a little further afield

Image Credit: Pixabay.com

If you were hoping to find a recommendation for a place to go skydiving in Taiwan in this article, then you are in for a disappointment as there is not currently anywhere in Taiwan where you can go skydiving. But all is not lost. If you are determined to jump out of a plane, then you can do so. But you will need to travel as far as Guam to do it.

Skydive Guam claims to be the closest place to Taiwan where you can go skydiving. They offer tandem jumps with an experienced skydiver from 8,000, 10,000, and 14,000 feet, all for pretty reasonable prices. Obviously, if you add on flight and hotel costs, it does add up, but for the once-in-a-lifetime experience that skydiving offers, for many, it is well-worth the effort and the cost.