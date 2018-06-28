Beth Buehler Named Hearst Vice President of Operations

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 28, 2018--Hearst, one of the nation's largest diversified media, information and services companies with more than 360 businesses, announced today that Beth Buehler has been named vice president of operations, a new role. The announcement was made by Hearst President and CEO Steven R. Swartz and Hearst Chief Operating Officer Mark Aldam. Buehler begins her new role on July 2 and will report to Aldam.

“Beth’s experience leading operations and strategy across business functions will be instrumental in our efforts to collaborate more effectively across the corporate boundaries and bring more value to each of our operating teams,” Aldam said. “Beth was a key contributor during the integration of Rodale into Hearst earlier this year and she will be a great partner to our leaders across the company.”

Beginning in 2016, Buehler served as the chief operating officer for Rodale, where she oversaw the company’s P&L, championed the transformation of its e-commerce and direct mail operations and ultimately led the sale process of the business to Hearst. Buehler joined Rodale in 2014 as the senior vice president of digital, where she increased digital revenue across eight brands, and led product and software development and strategic digital partnerships, among other operations.

Prior to Rodale, from 2008 to 2013, she served in business operations roles at News Corporation (Dow Jones), for brands including the Wall Street Journal and MarketWatch.com. Early in her career, Buehler was a software developer at Agency.com, Lindblad Expeditions and an investment banking analyst at Atlas Advisors.

“Hearst is a unique, highly diversified company, touching industries and functions across media, information and services,” Buehler said. “I look forward to working with the company’s talented teams to develop innovative strategies and solutions to grow their businesses.”

Buehler serves on the Board of Directors for Digital Content Next, MPA and IMAG, and Keep America Beautiful. She received a bachelor’s degree in computer science and a master’s degree in business administration from Rutgers University.

Hearst is rapidly diversifying, with business and medical data and software its fastest growing sector, accounting for 33 percent of profits. Hearst’s holdings include Hearst Health, a group of six medical information and services businesses and Fitch Group, now the company’s largest wholly-owned business. In May, Fitch acquired Fulcrum Financial Data, a leading provider of leveraged finance and distressed debt analysis, news and data. Earlier this month, Hearst, with West Street Capital Partners VII, a fund managed by the Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division, acquired Slickdeals, the largest consumer-driven deal sharing platform in the U.S.

About Hearst

Hearst is one of the nation's largest diversified media, information and services companies with more than 360 businesses. Its major interests include ownership in cable television networks such as A&E, HISTORY, Lifetime and ESPN; global ratings agency Fitch Group; Hearst Health, a group of medical information and services businesses; 31 television stations such as WCVB-TV in Boston and KCRA-TV in Sacramento, Calif., which reach a combined 19 percent of U.S. viewers; newspapers such as the Houston Chronicle, San Francisco Chronicle and Albany Times Union, nearly 300 magazines around the world including Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper's BAZAAR and Car and Driver; digital services businesses such as iCrossing and KUBRA; and investments in emerging digital entertainment companies such as Complex Networks and AwesomenessTV. Follow us on Twitter @HearstLive and @Hearst.

