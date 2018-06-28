WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

World Cup digest moves separately.

TEN--EASTBOURNE INTERNATIONAL

EASTBOURNE, England — Top seed Caroline Wozniacki faces Ashleigh Barty in the quarterfinals. Jelena Ostapenko and Karolina Pliskova are also in action. UPCOMING: 400 words, photos.

ASIAN GAMES-JOINT KOREAS

JAKARTA, Indonesia — North and South Korea will field combined teams in canoeing, rowing and women's basketball at the Asian Games in August in Indonesia. SENT: 180 words, photo.

Other stories:

— SOC--ROONEY — Rooney set to leave Everton, heading to US. SENT: 120 words, photo.

— RGU--SUPER RUGBY — Waratahs, Rebels to meet in key match. By Steve McMorran. SENT: 530 words.

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — J.D. Martinez hits 25th HR, Red Sox rally to beat Angels 9-6. SENT: 1870 words, photos.

