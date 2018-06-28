Chase and Hyatt Introduce the New World of Hyatt Credit Card

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 28, 2018--Chase Card Services (NYSE:JPM) and Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced the launch of the new World of Hyatt Credit Card, designed to reward today’s travelers for making everyday purchases – both while at home and on the road. From fitness to transportation to dining, World of Hyatt cardmembers will be rewarded for their spend, making it easier to elevate their status and earn free nights at Hyatt destinations. Cardmembers will also be able to earn Bonus Points with the addition of a new fitness club and gym memberships category.

Benefits of the new World of Hyatt Credit Card include:

More Bonus Points: 9x Points total on Hyatt stays and experiences – that is based on: 4 Bonus Points per $1 spent on the card at Hyatt hotels and resorts, including participating restaurants and spasPlus 5 Base Points per eligible $1 spent as a World of Hyatt member2x Bonus Points on dining at restaurants and airline tickets purchased through the airline2x Bonus Points on fitness club and gym memberships2x Bonus Points on local transit and commuting including ride share services1 Bonus Point on all other purchases More free nights: One free night each anniversary year at a category 1-4 Hyatt hotel or resortOne additional free night at a category 1-4 Hyatt hotel or resort after spending $15,000 in an anniversary year More ways to achieve higher status: Automatic Discoverist status in World of Hyatt5 qualifying night credits every year2 qualifying night credits after every $5,000 in spend on the card Additional benefits: No foreign transaction feesPoints don’t expire as long as the credit card account remains open

“We remain focused on deepening our relationship with our members, by increasing the frequency and relevancy of engagement with World of Hyatt and caring for them across more dimensions of their lives. We’ve continued to listen to our members and tailored our credit card program to reflect those aspects that are most important to them,” said Amy Weinberg, senior vice president, World of Hyatt. “This new card offers more ways for cardmembers to enjoy Bonus Points, free nights and elite status; including a new Bonus Points category focused on rewarding members for staying healthy, which demonstrates our commitment to caring for our guests’ well-being.”

“With fitness memberships reaching all-time highs, and wellness tourism growing even faster than the tourism industry, we wanted to give Hyatt loyalists this unique accelerator benefit with the new World of Hyatt credit card,” said Leslie Gillin, Chase Co-Brand Cards President. “Also, with double points on the transit category like the popular and growing ride share services, World of Hyatt Credit Cardmembers can earn free hotel and resort stays even faster.”

In addition to the expanded card benefits, for a limited time new World of Hyatt Cardmembers have access to a rich new cardmember bonus, with benefits including:

New World of Hyatt Cardmembers can earn up to 60,000 Bonus Points (equivalent of up to 12 free nights at a category 1 Hyatt hotel or 2 free nights at a category 7 Hyatt hotel or resort) on qualifying purchases. 40,000 Bonus Points after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening and another 20,000 Bonus Points if they spend $6,000 total within the first 6 months. Existing Hyatt Credit Cardmembers can upgrade to the new World of Hyatt Credit Card at any time and for a limited time can earn 2,000 Bonus Points if they are approved for the new product.

The new World of Hyatt Credit Card has an annual fee of $95. For more information about the new World of Hyatt Credit Card, visit http://www.GetHyattCard.com.

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading global financial services firm with assets of $2.6 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves nearly half of America's households with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: 5,100 branches, 16,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to Chase.com.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 14 premier brands. As of March 31, 2018, the Company's portfolio included more than 700 properties in more than 50 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top colleagues, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, vacation ownership properties, and fitness and spa locations, including under the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Andaz®, Hyatt Centric®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Ziva ™ , Hyatt Zilara ™ , Hyatt Residence Club® and exhale® brand names. For more information, please visit .

