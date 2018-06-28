The Latest: Schumer questions Trump tweet of Russia's denial

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin (all times local):

9 a.m.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is questioning why President Donald Trump appears to believe the word of Russian President Vladimir Putin over senior Republican officials in his own country.

The New York Democrat is also encouraging Trump to sit down with special counsel Robert Mueller as part of his investigation into whether the president attempted to obstruct the Russia probe.

Schumer tweeted in response to an earlier message from Trump in which he parroted the Russian government's denial that it had nothing to do with meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

The president's position has put him at odds with U.S. intelligence agencies, a bipartisan consensus in Congress and Trump's own appointees who have all said there is clear evidence that the Kremlin attempted to influence the campaign.

___

8:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump is repeating his denials of any Russian election interference as details are released on his upcoming summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The White House and the Kremlin announced Thursday that the two leaders would meet in Helsinki on July 16.

Ahead of the announcement, Trump tweeted, "Russia continues to say they had nothing to do with Meddling in our Election!"

Trump has continually parroted the Kremlin's denial of interference in the 2016 elections. That move has put him out of step with the findings of the U.S. intelligence community and nearly all Democrats and Republicans in Congress who say there is clear evidence of Russian efforts to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign.