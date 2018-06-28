Former Cleveland Cavaliers coach Blatt joins Olympiakos

PIRAEUS, Greece (AP) — Former Cleveland Cavaliers coach David Blatt is joining European basketball powerhouse Olympiakos.

The Greek side says the 59-year-old Blatt has agreed on a two-year deal.

Blatt, who helped Russia become European champion in 2007, is quoted on Olympiakos' site as saying, "It fills me with pride and motivation to do my utmost to give the club and its special fans the very best part of me."

Blatt was unexpectedly hired by the Cavaliers in 2014 after winning the EuroLeague with ?accabi Tel Aviv. He was fired by the NBA side in January 2016.

Blatt also previously coached Aris, Dinamo Moscow, Anadolu Efes when it was known as Efes Pilsen, Benetton Treviso and Dinamo St. Petersburg. He was last in charge of Turkish side Darussafaka. Blatt also had stints in charge of Israel and Russia.

Olympiakos is a three-time European champion and 12-time Greek champion.