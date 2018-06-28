Hostess Brands Partners with Superstar Vocal Group Rascal Flatts for ‘Sweet Country Summer’ Sweepstakes

KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 28, 2018--Hostess Brands, LLC announced today that the company has teamed up with superstar country music vocal group Rascal Flatts to bring the sweet sounds of summer to lucky fans nationwide. This summer, select Hostess® Twinkies® and Donettes® products will direct fans to enter a Sweepstakes to win a grand prize trip to see Rascal Flatts live in-concert, or thousands of other prizes.

Special packaging will be found on multipacks of Twinkies, Chocolate Peanut Butter Twinkies, Chocolate Cake Twinkies, Fudge Covered Twinkies, and Banana Twinkies, as well as in bags of select Donettes flavors – Frosted, Powdered, and Double Chocolate. While no purchase is required for entry, the packaging will direct fans to enter for the chance to win an assortment of prizes.

The Grand Prize consists of a three day/two night trip for two to attend a Rascal Flatts concert. The trip, which will be awarded to one entrant, will include roundtrip airfare, two nights hotel accommodations, and tickets to the concert for two. Additionally, twenty runners up will receive a guitar signed by Rascal Flatts. Thousands of others will win access to a digital download of Rascal Flatts’ latest album, Back to Us.

“The Hostess consumer has a strong affinity with country music and we are thrilled to bring such an engaging partnership with Rascal Flatts on the front package of our top selling Twinkies and Donettes,” said Andy Jacobs, Chief Operating Officer, Hostess Brands, LLC. “This sweet summer collaboration is a fun treat sure to delight Hostess snack aficionados and country music lovers alike.”

“We’re so excited to be a part of the ‘Hostess Sweet Country Summer’ Sweepstakes,” said Joe Don Rooney of Rascal Flatts. “We love any opportunity to interact and be closer to our fans and this is the perfect partnership to do that.”

Full sweepstakes rules and guidelines and can be found on select packages of Hostess Twinkies and Donettes.

Hostess Brands, LLC

An icon of American ingenuity, Hostess® treats have been some of the world’s best known sweet baked goods for nearly a century. The category pioneer continues to lead the way in innovation, quality and creativity that captures the imagination of snack cake enthusiasts generation after generation.

Hostess Brands, LLC is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, and operates bakeries in Emporia, Kansas, Columbus, Georgia, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Chicago, Illinois.

For more information about Hostess products and Hostess Brands, LLC, please visit hostesscakes.com. Follow Hostess on Twitter: @Hostess_Snacks; on Facebook: facebook.com/Hostess; on Instagram: Hostess_Snacks; and on Pinterest: pinterest.com/hostesscakes.

Rascal Flatts

A force to be reckoned with in any genre, Rascal Flatts’ tenth studio album, BACK TO US (Big Machine Records), was heralded by Rolling Stone as "the band is returning to their sweet spot,” and follows back-to-back chart topping singles “Yours If You Want It” and “I Like The Sound Of That." Known as the best-selling country vocal group of the past decade, Rascal Flatts has sold over 23.4 million albums, over 34.3 million digital downloads worldwide, as well as earning over 40 trophies from the ACA, ACM, AMA, CMA, People's Choice and more, also making them the most awarded country group of the past decade. The trip recently kicked off their stacked headlining BACK TO US TOUR, inviting Dan + Shay and Carly Pearce out on the road to form one of the hottest lineups this summer. The tour will continue across the country throughout the summer. For more information visit rascalflatts.com.

