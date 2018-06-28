Rimini Street Recognized as a Top Workplace by Bay Area News Group for the Fifth Time

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 28, 2018--Rimini Street, Inc., (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, and the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products, today announced that it has been named one of the Bay Area Top Workplaces by the Bay Area News Group, for the fifth time. The Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools.

The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture including alignment, execution, and connection. Participants are also given the opportunity to provide additional comments and insightful feedback on their organization’s culture and environment. Over 4,000 organizations participate in the Energage study each year, with more than one million participants completing the employee surveys.

“Top Workplaces is more than just recognition,” said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage. “Our research shows organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover, and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results. Their leaders prioritize and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement.”

“Rimini Street is honored to be recognized again as a Top Workplace by the Bay Area News Group,” said Jim Petraglia, group vice president, Global HR & Shared Services, Rimini Street. “Rimini Street has a passion for investing in our employees - creating a collaborative environment that fosters teamwork and encourages career growth. The Company is committed to recruiting the best talent, which enables us to continually innovate and provide exceptional support services and value to our clients.”

The Bay Area News Group published the complete list of Top Workplaces on June 24 th. For more information about the Top Workplaces list and Energage, please visit www.topworkplaces.com and www.energage.com.

