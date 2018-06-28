Nintendo Download: Wolfenstein II Comes to Nintendo Switch!

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 28, 2018--This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:

Wage the second American Revolution your way - at home or on the go. And for the perfect blend of immersion and accuracy, use the Nintendo Switch system's motion controls to stop the Nazi threat. The Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus game is available on June 29. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch – As BJ Blazkowicz, experience an unforgettable action-packed story brought to life by extraordinary characters. Reunite with your friends and fellow freedom fighters as you take on the evil Frau Engel and her Nazi army. Wage the second American Revolution your way – at home or on the go. And for the perfect blend of immersion and accuracy, use the Nintendo Switch system’s motion controls to stop the Nazi threat. The Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus game is available on June 29. – Spin, jump, wump and repeat as you take on the epic challenges and adventures through the three games that started it all: Crash Bandicoot, Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back and Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped. Relive all your favorite Crash moments in their fully remastered graphical glory. The Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy game is available on June 29.

Nintendo eShop sales:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U Great deals this week! Check out the full list of deals available this week at http://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals

Also new this week:

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
Paladins
Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido
Aces of the Luftwaffe – Squadron
Arcade Archives DONKEY KONG
Arcade Archives DONKEY KONG JR.
Arcade Archives MARIO BROS.
Bomb Chicken
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition
Lumines Remastered
Octopath Traveler
Overcooked! 2
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
WarioWare Gold
Detective Pikachu

