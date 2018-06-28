Modernize Releases Homeowner Insights to Better Serve Contractor Network

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 28, 2018--Today Modernize, Inc. (“Modernize”), the national leader in home improvement lead generation, released the results from their Homeowner Insights Survey conducted in the first half of 2018. Each quarter, Modernize surveys thousands of homeowners who are evaluating home improvement projects to better understand homeowner behavior, sentiment, motivations and habits as it relates to home renovation decisions.

By collecting survey intel regularly, Modernize is able to reach consumers at a critical point in their decision making process while also informing contractors on how to market their services in the most effective way possible. The 2018 surveys were the most detailed the company has distributed to date and provide key insights on how homeowners select contractors for projects and what motivates them to pursue those projects in the first place.

“Our goal is to be the most useful, robust and multifaceted tool for the contractors we serve. By understanding a homeowner’s intent to seek quotes and contractors in their area as well as how they select contractors, we're differentiating ourselves in the lead generation space, assuring our contractors that no one understands homeowners quite like we do,” said Tanner Bond, Director of Demand Generation for Modernize.

The survey data helps inform the marketing strategy of small businesses and contractors that would otherwise not have the resources to collect or access such valuable information.

For the latest Homeowner Insights, please click HERE.

Founded in 2006, Modernize is changing the way homeowners meet and partner with home improvement contractors, helping them compare quotes and source the best contracting service for residential projects. With a network of hundreds of industry-leading contractors across the country, they are able to match homeowners with reliable, reputable professionals in all 50 states.

About Modernize

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Modernize is the largest privately-owned lead generation company in the US. For over 12 years, Modernize has been a leader in the home improvement industry, connecting homeowners with contractors within energy-efficient trades such as Solar, Windows, HVAC, and Roofing. Facilitating over 1.5 million completed home improvement projects each year, Modernize is the market leader in residential lead generation.

