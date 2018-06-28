Sify Technologies to Deliver 400G-ready Metro Networks Using Ciena’s WaveLogic Ai Technology

HANOVER, Md. & CHENNAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 28, 2018--Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY), an acknowledged ICT leader in the Indian Telecom and Data Center centric IT services space with global delivery capabilities, has selected Ciena’s (NYSE: CIEN) converged packet optical solutions to address rising customer demand and provide greater support for increasing data volumes, the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud-based services and Big Data analytics.

Sify can now scale its network capacity from 100G to 400G to deliver ultra-high, data-heavy bandwidth services and manage unpredictable traffic growth for its customers, which include Over the Top (OTT) providers, financial services institutions and healthcare organizations.

Key Facts:

Sify Technologies Limited is an information and communications technology provider (ICT) offering end-to-end solutions delivered over a telecom data network reaching more than 1,400 cities and towns in India. With the growing adoption of both private and public clouds in India, bandwidth demand for connecting data centers and cloud providers is growing exponentially. Sify’s Data Center Interconnect and Cloud Interconnect offerings are designed to deliver the required bandwidth and performance characteristics for reliable and cost-effective solutions that power the cloud strategies of large enterprises in the financial services, media and digital verticals. Today, Sify’s Data Center Interconnect footprint covers more than 40 data centers in India. The Cloud Interconnect offering provides on-demand access to leading public cloud and SAAS providers in India. The Ciena deployment helps Sify scale its network on demand and provides the key network characteristics to support its customers’ requirements. By leveraging Ciena’s Waveserver Ai and 6500 Packet-Optical Platforms powered by WaveLogic Ai coherent technology, Sify can program its network to adapt to changing service requirements in real-time while supporting large capacities in the metro networks. Another key attribute of this deployment is Ciena’s advanced software capabilities, including PinPoint™ software that will allow Sify to address with precision any potential trouble spots, reducing the risk of outages and accelerating repair times from days to hours. Additionally, Ciena’s Blue Planet Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) software will give Sify real-time software control and improve network visibility.

Executive Comments:

“The elasticity of our network to support multi-cloud, multi-data center scenarios and its programmability to monitor, control and adapt to meet user demands in real-time is critical. Ciena’s understanding of our network infrastructure and their clarity in where and how we would benefit from integrating their solutions for more flexibility and scale in the network, especially in the context of data center/cloud driven east-west traffic, made them the right fit for our growth plans.” - Daniel Alex, President Telecom Business, Sify Technologies Limited “As Sify Technologies supports more users, digital applications and connected things across India, they face the challenge of adapting to the demands being placed on their network. Ciena is committed to supporting Sify Technologies through its extensive experience and expertise, to deliver a more programmable infrastructure aided by software control and analytics to respond to changing network demands intuitively.” - Ryan Perera, Vice President and General Manager, Ciena India

About Sify Technologies Limited

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ NM: SIFY), is an acknowledged ICT leader in the Telecom and Data Center centric IT services space with global delivery capabilities. Among the very few Enterprise class players in India, Sify, today has presence in more than 1550 cities in India and offices in North America, United Kingdom and Singapore.

More than 8500 Enterprises access Sify’s IT services that’s focused on the Data Center and Cloud platform and connected through India’s largest MPLS network. As a truly converged ICT solutions and services provider, Sify is the preferred IT Services partner with a full suite of services ranging from Telecom connectivity services to Data Center transformation services along with Application and Security Services delivered on the same infrastructure.

Sify, Sify Technologies and www.sifytechnologies.com are registered trademarks of Sify Technologies Limited

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a network strategy and technology company. We translate best-in-class technology into value through a high-touch, consultative business model – with a relentless drive to create exceptional experiences measured by outcomes. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

Note to Ciena Investors

You are encouraged to review the Investors section of our website, where we routinely post press releases, SEC filings, recent news, financial results, and other announcements. From time to time we exclusively post material information to this website along with other disclosure channels that we use. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations, forecasts, information and assumptions. These statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those stated or implied, as a result of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in our most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies and can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," and "would" or similar words. Ciena assumes no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

