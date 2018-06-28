The Standard Positioned for the Future Workforce with Multimillion-Dollar Home Office Renovation

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 28, 2018--Standard Insurance Company (The Standard) completed a major renovation of The Standard Plaza and Standard Insurance Center office buildings in downtown Portland this month. The goal of the multimillion-dollar facilities improvement was to meet the demands of changing workforce generations and continue to attract top talent from across the country.

“The investment in our work environment, coupled with competitive salaries and benefits, enhances the culture of caring we’ve built to support our more than six million customers nationwide,” says Scott Hibbs, vice president and chief investment officer at The Standard. “Not only have we had an overwhelmingly positive reaction to the remodel from our more than 2,300 employees in Portland, we’re well positioned for the future workforce which will help us grow our business over the next few decades.”

After seeking employee input, meeting rooms on each floor were named in honor of a wide range of unique Oregon landmarks and people including rivers and mountains, amusement parks, public parks and notable individuals from Oregon’s history.

Employees representing Millennials as well as GenXers and Baby Boomers were surveyed to inform new designs, resulting in numerous improvements including:

Updated locker rooms and workout facilities Expanded bike storage for cyclists Drop-in facility for employees to connect with IT support, resources and training, called The Tech Shop Themed conference room spaces – by floor – with large-screen monitors equipped with ClickShare technology Multiple, large-scale meeting rooms designed to accommodate groups of various sizes Huddle rooms for smaller, informal meetings and employee privacy Modernized, expanded break rooms Adjustable-height workstations

Sustainable building practices were also a focus throughout the redesign. Locally sourced, sustainable Oregon elm wood is used throughout lobby areas. The walls use recycled denim insulation for sound absorption and maximum thermal performance. The carpet was also made from 80 percent recycled materials, in addition to a sound barrier wall made entirely out of recycled plastics. Both the insulation and paint contain no volatile organic compounds.

Industry partners on the renovation project include architects Yost Grube Hall, Walsh Construction, Hughes Electrical, IES for wiring and connectivity, Interface and Floor Factors for floor coverings, Pacific Window Tinting for murals and graphics, Suddath for move and installation services, and Pacific Furnishings for office furniture a majority of which is from Herman Miller.

About The Standard

The Standard is a leading provider of financial products and services, including group and individual disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment insurance, group dental and vision insurance, absence management services, retirement plans products and services and individual annuities. For more information about The Standard, visit www.standard.com.

The Standard is the marketing name for StanCorp Financial Group, Inc., and its subsidiaries: Standard Insurance Company, The Standard Life Insurance Company of New York, Standard Retirement Services, Inc., StanCorp Mortgage Investors, Inc., StanCorp Investment Advisers, Inc., StanCorp Real Estate, LLC, and StanCorp Equities, Inc.

