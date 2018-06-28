Panasonic Joins the FirstNet Dealer Program

NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 28, 2018--Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America, Division of Panasonic Corporation of North America (“Panasonic”), today announced that it is joining the FirstNet Dealer Program, through the AT&T* Alliance Channel℠. As a FirstNet dealer, Panasonic can now sell FirstNet services to current and future public safety customers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180628005671/en/

AT&T and the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority) are giving this exclusive ability to a select group of dealers and solution providers with deep knowledge of public safety. This will help get FirstNet’s game-changing technology into the hands of first responders throughout the U.S.

“The FirstNet Dealer Program is a major milestone along the road to providing first responders and other FirstNet eligible organizations with highly reliable equipment and tools, enabling them to serve their communities when called upon in the face of an emergency or crisis,” said Brian Rowley, vice president of Marketing and Product Management, Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America. “Panasonic is proud to join the FirstNet Dealer Program and ensure that those we rely on to protect our communities have access to the critical communications tools they need. As existing and future customers make the transition to FirstNet, Panasonic will be there to support the FirstNet mission.”

FirstNet is the nationwide public safety communications platform dedicated to America’s first responders. Being built with AT&T, in public-private partnership with the FirstNet Authority, FirstNet is bringing public safety a much-needed technology upgrade to help them connect to the critical information they need. Every day. And in every emergency.

As a leader in the public-sector mobility market, the Panasonic Toughbook product offering covers a diverse array of notebooks, 2-in-1 devices, tablets, handhelds and other hardware solutions that are already trusted by first responders around the globe.

“Enabling Panasonic to equip first responders with FirstNet service is a great way to meet public safety where they are,” said Stacy Schwartz, vice president, AT&T Public Safety & FirstNet. “The FirstNet Dealer Program makes it easy for public safety agencies to work with the solution providers they know and trust – like Panasonic – to sign up for FirstNet service.”

In coordination with FirstNet Authority, AT&T strictly regulates which indirect sellers are approved to promote, market and co-sell FirstNet. Panasonic was selected for its focus on mobility solutions for public safety agencies.

To learn more about Panasonic’s solutions for first responders, go to https://na.panasonic.com/us/public-safety. To learn more about FirstNet, go to FirstNet.com. To learn more about the AT&T Alliance Channel, go to alliance.att.com.

*AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc.

About Panasonic

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation and the hub of Panasonic’s U.S. branding, marketing, sales, service and R&D operations. Panasonic was featured in Fortune Magazine’s 2016 ranking of 50 companies that are changing the world and doing well by doing good. Specifically cited were its smart and sustainable technologies, including its contributions to smart cities and the electric vehicle revolution. Learn more about Panasonic at us.panasonic.com/news.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180628005671/en/

CONTACT: Racepoint Global

Jennifer Grabowski, 617-624-3231

PanasonicB2BPR@racepointglobal.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW JERSEY

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS HARDWARE TELECOMMUNICATIONS MOBILE/WIRELESS

SOURCE: Panasonic

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/28/2018 09:00 AM/DISC: 06/28/2018 09:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180628005671/en