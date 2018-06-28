Market Analysis for an Auto Parts Manufacturer Helped in Gaining Holistic Perspectives on Potential Risk Factors - Request a Proposal Now| Infiniti Research

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 28, 2018--Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new industry risk assessment study on the auto parts manufacturing market. A well-renown auto parts manufacturer wanted to gather targeted information about industry risks that pose potential challenges to the business operations.

According to the experts at Infiniti, “Amid rapid changes in global economies and market dynamics, players in the global auto parts market must prepare for the transformations brought on by the preference for digitization and convenience.”

The global auto parts market has been an essential part of the economy ever since the commercialization and discovery of automobiles itself. Even today, the auto parts market remains highly indispensable – and both the medium and small-sized auto parts manufacturers play a serious role. A wave of technology-driven disturbances and the popularity of autonomous functionalities are convincing automakers to improve productivity to respond quickly to the changing market landscape.

The risk assessment solution presented by Infiniti helped the client to scrutinize the global automotive landscape and measure market risks while considering the assumptions and uncertainties in the global auto parts market.

This risk assessment solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

This risk assessment solution provided predictive insights on:

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

