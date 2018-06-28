Kroger to test grocery deliveries with driverless cars

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kroger Co. is about to test whether it can steer supermarket customers away from crowded grocery aisles with a fleet of diminutive driverless cars designed to lower delivery costs.

The test program announced Thursday could make Kroger the first U.S. grocer to make deliveries with robotic cars that won't have a human riding along to take control in case something goes wrong.

Cincinnati-based Kroger is teaming up with Nuro, a startup founded by two engineers who worked on self-driving cars at Google.

The self-driving service is supposed to begin by the end of this year, although Kroger isn't saying yet where it will be offered.

Nuro co-founder Dave Ferguson says it will most likely be offered through Fry's supermarkets located somewhere in California or Arizona.