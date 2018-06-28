China rebuffs US request to discuss airline 'Taiwan' demand

BEIJING (AP) — The American Embassy in Beijing says Chinese authorities have rejected a request to discuss their demand that U.S. airlines describe self-ruled Taiwan as part of China, an order Washington opposes.

An embassy statement Thursday said officials have told Beijing the United States "strongly opposes" the demand by President Xi Jinping's government to call the island "Taiwan, China" on maps and internet menus.

It said: "We are disappointed that China has refused our request for consultations on this issue."

The Communist Chinese government claims Taiwan as its territory and is trying to isolate its democratically elected leadership internationally.

Some 20 airlines including Air Canada, British Airways and Lufthansa have begun referring to Taiwan as part of China to avoid penalties from Beijing.