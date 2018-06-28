Riverbed’s Lori Spence Recognized by California Diversity Council as One of 2018’s Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Technology

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 28, 2018--Riverbed®, The Digital Performance Company™, today announced that The California Diversity Council has named Lori Spence, Riverbed Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) and Senior Vice President, as one of 2018’s Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Technology. The list is comprised of female executives, influencers and achievers who make a tremendous impact on the technology industry. The executives who make up the annual list hold senior executive and C-level titles who are constantly driving change in the industry and contributing to business growth. Each is recognized as a top leader in her respective organization who is aiding in strategic growth to the organization and maintaining a record of accomplishments, while working as an effective role model and mentor to the next generation of women in the technology industry.

“It comes as no surprise that Lori is among this prestigious list of business technology executives, as she’s an exceptional leader and an advocate for workplace diversity,” said Paul Mountford, CEO, Riverbed Technology. “Lori leads with a high level of integrity, passion and a commitment to excellence, and her many contributions to Riverbed have resulted in a positive impact on our business and employees. As we continue to operate as a company that supports the growth of women in technology, I am proud to have Lori representing Riverbed on the list, and as a true role model in our industry.”

“It’s an honor to be recognized among this talented group of leaders by the California Diversity Council,” said Lori Spence, CHRO and Senior Vice President at Riverbed Technology. “Together, the women in our industry can make a positive impact, and pave the way for the next generation of female leaders in technology by showing that we can truly break down barriers and accelerate opportunities for professional growth and leadership.”

Spence, who leads Human Resources at Riverbed, is responsible for all worldwide HR and operations across 37 countries, including recruiting, benefits, compensation, employee relations, immigration, HR systems/shared services, and learning and development. With Riverbed’s focus on helping organizations maximize digital performance, Spence is also focused on delivering compelling digital services and processes for employees and in the company’s recruiting efforts. Spence recently published a byline in Forbes titled: The 5 Tips for Recruiting in the Digital Age.

Spence has more than 25 years of experience in human resources, recruiting, training, organizational development, employee relations, change management and executive development. Prior to Riverbed, she was Vice President of Human Resources at BenefitStreet, a privately held SaaS (Software as a Service) company that provided 401(k) record keeping and administration services. She has also held various senior human resources positions with Commerce One, Williams-Sonoma, PAPYRUS and Macy's.

The 2018 Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Technology’s complete list can be found at http://top50tech.org/2018/

About Riverbed

Riverbed ®, The Digital Performance Company™, enables organizations to maximize digital performance across every aspect of their business, allowing customers to rethink possible. Riverbed’s unified and integrated Digital Performance Platform™ brings together a powerful combination of Digital Experience, Cloud Networking and Cloud Edge solutions that provides a modern IT architecture for the digital enterprise, delivering new levels of operational agility and dramatically accelerating business performance and outcomes. At more than $1 billion in annual revenue, Riverbed’s 30,000+ customers include 98% of the Fortune 100 and 100% of the Forbes Global 100. Learn more at riverbed.com.

Riverbed and any Riverbed product or service name or logo used herein are trademarks of Riverbed Technology, Inc. All other trademarks used herein belong to their respective owners.

