Cemtrex Experiencing Considerable Demand in SmartDesk with Euphoric Reception at Pepcom’s Digital East Event

FARMINGDALE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 28, 2018--Cemtrex Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX, CETXP, CETXW), a world leading technology and manufacturing company, today announced that, following an impressive showing at Pepcom's Digital Experience! East event, they are experiencing enormous demand in their flagship product, SmartDesk, from consumers and media alike.

Saagar Govil, Cemtrex CEO, showing SmartDesk features at Pepcom Digital Event (Photo: Business Wire)

Cemtrex’s booth at Pepcom was extremely popular with attendees, as CEO and Chairman Saagar Govil and a team of Cemtrex employees introduced the public and members of the media to their brand new, cutting-edge SmartDesk. Through in-person demonstrations, comprehensive explanations, and formal interviews, Saagar and his team spent the entire three-hour event touting the benefits of the high-tech new console to a long list of interested parties.

Since the event, Cemtrex has received massive interest in the workstation, alongside stellar media coverage. The SmartDesk has been featured in Business Insider (“[The SmartDesk] can manage your entire work life”), The Verge (“Incredibly sleek and clean-looking”), CNET (“This isn't a desk like any you've ever seen”), TechSpot (“The epitome of an all-in-one solution”), and more, and interest continues to build. In addition, consumer interest for the all-in-one device has skyrocketed, as Cemtrex received record preorders since the event ended late Thursday night.

Cemtrex’s SmartDesk is poised to be most advanced workstation on the market. A blend of futuristic hardware and groundbreaking productivity software, the SmartDesk delivers an efficient user experience in a luxurious package. With a 72-inch, high resolution multi-touch display (with integrated proprietary touch and touchless gestures as well as the ability to draw and scan documents directly on the desk), wireless connectivity for full access to the cloud and next generation wireless charging capabilities for mobile devices, the SmartDesk is the next step in the evolution of the modern workplace.

“When we first created the SmartDesk, we knew that it would be almost too good to believe for a lot of users,” said Cemtrex’s CEO and Chairman, Saagar Govil. “So interacting with consumers and reporters in-person at Pepcom was an incredible opportunity to show just how impressive the SmartDesk truly is, and to let the public know that the future of work really is here. We received fantastic feedback and validation from members of the media and consumers alike, and it’s only increased our confidence in this world-changing product. We have been diligently expanding our resources to market, sell, manufacture, warehouse and deliver the huge numbers of SmartDesks that we anticipate in the coming months and years,” continued Mr. Govil.

The Company will provide details on the number of SmartDesk orders that it is receiving along with its next quarterly earnings release.

For more information regarding the SmartDesk as updates are announced, please visit https://smartestdesk.com.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) is the manufacturer of the SmartDesk, the world’s most advanced workstation. Cemtrex is a diversified technology company that's driving innovation in a wide range of sectors, including smart technology, virtual and augmented realities, advanced electronic systems, industrial solutions, and intelligent security systems. www.cemtrex.com

