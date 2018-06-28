Nintendo News: The YO-KAI WATCH Series is Back with Two New Co-op Action Games

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 28, 2018--On Sept. 7, two new games in the YO-KAI WATCH series are coming to the Nintendo 3DS family of systems. And these new YO-KAI WATCH games are unlike anything the series has seen before!

YO-KAI WATCH BLASTERS: Red Cat Corps and YO-KAI WATCH BLASTERS: White Dog Squad launch exclusively for the Nintendo 3DS family of systems on Sept. 7 at a suggested retail price of $39.99 each. (Photo: Business Wire)

In the and games, team up with up to three other friends either locally* or online to fight towering Big Bosses, using skills and powerful Soultimate Moves. While previous YO-KAI WATCH games focused on turn-based battles, YO-KAI WATCH BLASTERS drops you into real-time skirmishes in the first ever action-RPG for the series. During these battles, you directly control your Yo-kai as you strategize with different skills and equipment to defeat huge bosses. By taking on various fast-paced missions, you will embark on a journey to meet, befriend and battle more than 400 new and returning Yo-kai. Check out the trailer for the new games right here.

Training Yo-kai will also affect your team’s strength in battle. By training, you can create items and equipment to use on your personal Yo-kai team! By completing missions, more powerful and useful items can be earned.

Each of the two versions of the game contains different Yo-kai, missions and bosses. By trading between the two, you can collect all the Yo-kai! And by linking save data from the , or games, you can get one of three special Yo-kai to take into battle.

To keep the action and content going, a free post-launch update to the game will add additional side stories, Yo-kai, bosses and missions.

*Additional games and systems are required for multiplayer mode and are sold separately.

