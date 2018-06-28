ENGIE Insight Hits the Road to Show Sustainability in Action on Nationwide Tour

SPOKANE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 28, 2018--Sustainable resource management leader ENGIE Insight will embark on a cross country tour this July to observe the intersection of energy, waste and water data with efficiency practices and environmental sustainability stewardship. With more than 30 planned stops across a variety of United States businesses, the ENGIE Insight team will observe, report and discuss the current state of sustainability, through existing business programs and current innovation projects, as well as meet with leaders to discuss the trends shaping the market today and the disruptors that may come tomorrow.

According to the International Institute for Sustainable Development, approximately 500 companies are expected to set science-based targets in 2018, and nearly 2,000 companies have pledged to stay committed to the Paris Agreement on climate change as part of the “We Are Still In” coalition. While setting these goals is commendable, to-be-released ENGIE Insight survey data shows that many companies lack the internal expertise, business models and ability to leverage data to make their sustainable resource management initiatives consistently successful. The push from organizations to drive sustainability initiatives is already in motion, this tour will highlight and share that momentum from businesses and focus where continued opportunity is.

On ENGIE Insight’s grassroots “Coast to Coast Sustainability Tour,” chief executive officer Mathias Lelievre and chief commercial officer Paige Janson will meet with U.S. business leaders, innovators and influencers to glean direct insight into the strategies, successes, and underpinning innovations that support their sustainable development current actions and future goals, as well as specific challenges organizations are facing along the way. ENGIE Insight will explore how companies plan to achieve their resource reduction and climate targets by reviewing applications of sustainability trends, including everything from the circular economy to blockchain and green finance models.

“The best way to understand the current state of sustainability across the nation is to observe it in action firsthand,” said Mathias Lelievre, CEO of ENGIE Insight. “I look forward to traveling across the U.S., to visit all those companies that are leading the charge today, through concrete meaningful sustainable projects, meeting with leaders and drawing insights that will help ENGIE Insight and our clients in their mission to reduce resource consumption while driving growth. We want to tell the stories behind our conviction that sustainability is real and is already in action in the United States.”

During each stop of the tour, ENGIE Insight’s team will be meeting with groups spanning sustainability start-ups and global corporations to discuss current programs and projects. The trip will include stops at leading hospitality, retail, food service, and transportation companies to discuss themes covering renewable energy and solar, storage and fuel cells, sustainable building design, electric mobility, water conservation, waste reduction and recycling programs, and IoT innovation, among others.

