Finn by Chase Goes National

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 28, 2018--Chase today announced that its all-mobile bank, Finn by ChaseSM is now available nationwide to iOS users, offering millions of consumers a fully digital banking experience that helps them spend smarter and save better. This is the next big step of Finn’s customer roll-out following its debut in St. Louis in October.

Finn SM now offers more personalized banking for the consumer, with new tools and mobile features that help users analyze their spending and automatically save money when they get paid or when they shop at a specific store.

“Finn continues to evolve based on the meaningful feedback that we get from our customers,” said Melissa Feldsher, head of Finn by Chase. “We look forward to adding new features and experiences that our customers ask for as we continue to learn from them.”

Through Finn, customers can do all of their banking from their phone, like open an account, make a deposit, or send money to friends with Zelle®. The Finn debit card, which customers can now activate through the app, continues to offer fee-free access to more than 29,000 Chase and partner ATMs across the country.

Finn by Chase will be available on Android by the end of the year. To apply or to learn more, please visit finnbank.com or find Finn in the App Store.

