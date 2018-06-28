Long John Silver’s Invites Guests to Catch a Daily $1 Deal

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 28, 2018--Long John Silver’s, the country’s largest quick-service seafood brand, today announced their new Catch of The Day promotion. Each day of the week, guests are invited to catch a hot and fresh $1 deal at a participating Long John Silver’s Restaurant.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180628005013/en/

Long John Silver's Daily $1 Deals (Photo: Business Wire)

Monday through Saturday, guests can enjoy a wide variety of popular LJS menu items for only $1. Menu offerings will include $1 Crispy Fish Slider, $1 Baja Fish Taco, $1 Crispy breaded all-white meat Popcorn Chicken, and many other $1 deals.

“We are excited to offer so much variety at such a great price. With our new line-up we are able to offer customers something unique and different compared to other value menus out there,” says Stephanie Mattingly, Vice President of Marketing. “From our new Crispy Fish, Chicken and Crab Cake Sliders to our new signature Cinnapups™, only for $1, we think our customers will be delighted.”

The brand also launched their All You Can Eat Sunday promotion in March, and has seen great success at participating restaurants. On Sundays, guests are invited to stop into their local Long John Silver’s, and enjoy the fan favorite battered-fish or chicken tenders with sides & hushpuppies, at an incredible value of just $7.99. The promotion will continue to run from 11am – 7pm at participating locations and is Dine-In only.

The daily deal lineup includes:

Sunday: All-You-Can-Eat Fish or Chicken with Sides and Hushpuppies, $7.99 Monday: Crispy Fish, Classic Chicken or Crab Cake Sliders, $1/each Tuesday: Baja Fish Taco $1/each Wednesday: Crispy Breaded Shrimp with classic Crumblies, $1/each Thursday: Popcorn Chicken $1/each Friday: Crab Cake $1/each Saturday and Sunday: 10-piece Cinnapups™ or Deep Fried Twinkie™, $1/each

About Long John Silver’s:

Long John Silver’s is a classic American brand founded in 1969, and stands today as the nation’s largest quick-service seafood chain with nearly 1,000 franchised and company-owned restaurants nationwide. Long John Silver’s is famous for its pure, wild-caught Alaskan whitefish, hand-dipped in its signature batter and lightly cooked to golden perfection. Learn more at www.ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180628005013/en/

CONTACT: for Long John Silver’s

Hayley Pugel, 859-486-4543

Hayley@RunSwitchPR.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA KENTUCKY

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RESTAURANT/BAR RETAIL FOOD/BEVERAGE

SOURCE: Long John Silver’s

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/28/2018 07:54 AM/DISC: 06/28/2018 07:53 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180628005013/en