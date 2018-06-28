Semtech's LoRa Technology and Suntront Manage Utilities in China for a Smarter, Cleaner Planet

SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 28, 2018--Mobile World Congress Shanghai (MWC Shanghai) ― Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that Suntront Technology, a leading smart meter solution company for heat, gas, water, and energy located in Zhengzhou City, China, has incorporated Semtech’s LoRa® devices and wireless radio frequency technology (LoRa Technology) into its smart gas and water meters for more advanced coverage and analytics.

“Our metering solutions provide the highest quality in water and gas management. Through usage of Semtech’s LoRa Technology, the data is shared through our Cloud-based application which enables end-to-end hands-on management of utilities,” said Dong Yide, Research and Development Director at Suntront. “Suntront’s customers include many of China’s largest utility companies, and it is very important that we offer best-in-class reliability and efficiency. LoRa Technology offers an unparalleled combination of long range, and low power that handles more messages per gateway than competing hardware. This combination of precision and performance has allowed our products to succeed.”

Suntront’s smart gas and water metering solutions utilize LoRa Technology to remotely measure and adjust the levels of flow through piping by accessing a LoRaWAN™ network and transmitting data via third-party applications. A simple user management software service connects to Suntront solutions and provides the utility manager all necessary functions, including the ability to view usage trends and to monitor each meter remotely. Utility managers then use the data to program the LoRa-enabled devices to automatically shut off or change valves when certain thresholds are met.

“Suntront provides cities and public utility managers with a highly accurate and easily installed solution for utility management,” said Marc Pegulu, Vice President and General manager of Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “Suntront’s IoT solution works to automate the management process to limit human error. As more cities move to smart utility solutions, LoRa and the IoT will continue to expand and improve efficiencies for a smarter planet.”

Semtech’s LoRa devices and wireless radio frequency technology is a widely adopted long-range, low-power solution for IoT that gives telecom companies, IoT application makers and system integrators the feature set necessary to deploy low-cost, interoperable IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. IoT networks based on the LoRaWAN™ specification have been deployed in over 100 countries and Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance™, the fastest growing IoT Alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network applications. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech’s LoRa site and join the LoRa Community to access free training as well as an online industry catalog showcasing the products you need for building your ideal IoT application.

In August 2011, Suntront had a successful IPO public listing on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and has since rapidly grown to become one of the largest manufacturers of smart meters in China. For 18 years, Suntront has been a pioneer in the development of smart meter technologies and solutions for use in the electricity, gas and water utility and distribution industries in China. Our customers include many of China’s largest public utility companies. Suntront’s total annual production capacity of smart meters now exceeds four million units. Our headquarters is located in Zhengzhou. Read more at http://english.suntront.com/index.html.

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

