Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, June 28, 2018

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clearing;28;24;A t-storm in spots;28;24;SW;15;84%;69%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;42;29;Sunny and hot;44;31;E;11;31%;1%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, breezy, warm;36;20;Sunny, not as warm;31;19;W;35;42%;0%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;26;20;Mostly sunny, humid;26;20;W;14;75%;2%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunshine, pleasant;26;13;Sunny and nice;24;14;NNE;18;63%;2%;8

Anchorage, United States;A few showers;18;11;An afternoon shower;18;11;SW;9;66%;69%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;41;24;Sunny and very warm;39;27;SSE;12;12%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Brief p.m. showers;23;15;Afternoon showers;26;16;W;15;65%;86%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;25;19;A p.m. t-storm;25;16;ENE;10;70%;56%;3

Athens, Greece;A passing shower;27;20;Sunny and pleasant;29;21;W;16;53%;6%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;13;7;Mostly sunny;13;5;SSE;7;82%;0%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, breezy, hot;45;29;Sunny and breezy;43;27;WNW;29;18%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Thundershower;32;23;Showers around;33;22;SSE;7;75%;85%;9

Bangalore, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;25;21;A t-storm in spots;28;21;WSW;18;68%;77%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;34;27;Partly sunny;34;26;SW;12;60%;66%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, humid;27;21;Partly sunny, humid;27;22;ENE;15;68%;12%;10

Beijing, China;Sunny and very warm;35;24;Very hot;37;25;SW;9;23%;3%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;Spotty showers;23;16;Thunderstorms;24;18;W;16;86%;89%;3

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;28;15;Mostly sunny;28;12;NE;13;47%;2%;8

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;17;9;Clouds, a shower;17;9;SE;11;71%;57%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;25;9;Sunny and pleasant;25;9;E;14;50%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain and drizzle;24;18;Thunderstorms;27;17;NNW;21;71%;73%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Becoming cloudy;26;15;Sunny and very warm;27;15;NE;10;49%;1%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Heavy thunderstorms;21;17;Showers and t-storms;27;18;WNW;8;73%;69%;6

Budapest, Hungary;A shower or t-storm;26;18;Thunderstorms;29;19;NW;11;72%;75%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;17;11;Mostly sunny, nice;18;9;SSE;8;77%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;30;17;Mostly cloudy;29;16;NW;8;33%;29%;5

Busan, South Korea;Rain, a thunderstorm;23;21;A little p.m. rain;26;23;SSW;13;80%;92%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny;37;23;Sunny and nice;35;22;N;15;32%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Becoming cloudy;18;9;Brief showers;14;10;NNW;18;75%;88%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;20;A t-storm in spots;26;19;E;5;66%;56%;10

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy, warm;35;27;Mostly cloudy;36;27;SSW;13;53%;63%;6

Chicago, United States;Lots of sun, warmer;28;22;Sunny;33;26;SSW;16;66%;7%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Afternoon showers;31;26;Afternoon showers;30;26;SW;14;77%;89%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunshine and nice;24;13;Mostly sunny;22;10;N;14;63%;3%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;29;25;Sunny and pleasant;29;24;SW;12;77%;3%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny and hot;38;26;Mostly sunny and hot;37;26;S;18;52%;5%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A little a.m. rain;28;22;A shower in the a.m.;28;22;SSE;20;84%;66%;4

Delhi, India;Showers and t-storms;34;27;A shower or t-storm;34;27;E;21;78%;83%;11

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;39;19;Partly sunny;35;16;NNW;12;13%;27%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Showers and t-storms;32;27;A thunderstorm;33;27;S;20;73%;66%;11

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;34;22;Partly sunny;31;23;SE;10;60%;17%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly sunny;24;13;Mostly sunny, nice;23;13;E;16;52%;5%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hot with sunshine;37;20;Sunny;35;20;NNE;12;19%;2%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, breezy;26;19;Mostly sunny, nice;26;19;WSW;22;68%;2%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny;35;27;Partly sunny and hot;37;28;SSE;11;59%;37%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;21;6;Sunny and nice;21;5;E;9;44%;1%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;ESE;11;73%;64%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;26;13;Rain, breezy, cooler;14;9;NNW;28;77%;67%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;33;25;A t-storm in spots;33;25;SSW;11;71%;55%;11

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;32;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;28;SW;14;69%;70%;13

Honolulu, United States;Rain and drizzle;31;24;Sunshine and nice;30;23;ENE;25;55%;31%;13

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy, less humid;33;23;Still cloudy;31;23;W;13;56%;44%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;35;25;Heavy a.m. t-storms;29;25;ENE;15;88%;90%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;A t-storm in spots;28;20;Some sun, a t-storm;26;21;WSW;21;69%;67%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun, nice;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;WNW;11;70%;72%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;37;29;Not as hot;36;29;N;17;52%;2%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;19;4;Plenty of sunshine;18;4;NW;11;47%;3%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, warm;35;16;Mostly sunny;34;19;N;11;21%;6%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Warm with some sun;33;29;A p.m. t-storm;35;30;SW;11;65%;68%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sunshine;28;19;Cloudy with t-storms;28;20;SSE;8;79%;94%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;39;28;Partly sunny;40;27;SSW;18;29%;32%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;A shower or two;29;19;A shower or t-storm;28;18;ENE;13;62%;81%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;ENE;15;63%;65%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;30;22;Mostly cloudy;30;21;WSW;9;61%;44%;2

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;33;25;A shower or t-storm;31;26;S;13;79%;72%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;ENE;7;80%;82%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;15;-3;Sun and some clouds;15;-3;NE;11;36%;5%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;A t-storm in spots;29;23;WSW;11;78%;76%;4

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;19;15;Sun and some clouds;18;15;S;12;69%;27%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;24;16;A p.m. t-storm;21;14;NW;10;71%;66%;10

London, United Kingdom;Partly cloudy;27;13;Partly cloudy;26;13;NE;19;48%;2%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Afternoon sun;25;16;Low clouds, then sun;25;17;S;9;67%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;27;20;Clouds and sun, nice;27;20;SW;9;73%;1%;6

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;31;18;Mostly sunny;33;20;WSW;6;38%;42%;11

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;30;27;An afternoon shower;31;27;SW;12;69%;57%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly sunny;31;23;An afternoon shower;31;23;N;6;72%;63%;8

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;31;25;A t-storm around;31;25;WNW;14;76%;71%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly cloudy;9;7;Mostly cloudy;13;7;N;23;77%;62%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;24;13;A p.m. t-storm;23;12;SSW;7;55%;80%;14

Miami, United States;A t-storm or two;31;25;A t-storm in spots;31;26;SSE;10;71%;74%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, nice;27;14;Partly sunny, nice;26;10;N;8;54%;73%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;29;25;A t-storm in spots;29;24;SSW;24;74%;71%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Plenty of sunshine;17;11;A morning shower;16;9;S;8;82%;50%;3

Montreal, Canada;Rain and drizzle;25;19;Sunshine and warmer;30;19;W;8;57%;54%;10

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, warm;28;15;Warm with some sun;28;19;SSE;11;41%;9%;5

Mumbai, India;Rain and a t-storm;30;26;Breezy with rain;30;26;SSW;24;82%;91%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly sunny, nice;24;12;Showers around;23;14;NE;10;67%;73%;7

New York, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;22;Mostly sunny and hot;32;23;NW;12;48%;1%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sunshine;32;21;Sunshine, pleasant;32;20;WNW;20;41%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy, warm;26;16;An afternoon shower;26;17;S;13;69%;76%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy;33;25;Rather cloudy, humid;30;24;S;23;67%;67%;8

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny, warm;30;11;Not as warm;23;6;NNE;12;29%;0%;6

Ottawa, Canada;A shower;26;17;Partly sunny;31;18;SSW;15;53%;22%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;29;26;A few showers;28;25;SE;33;75%;93%;2

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;29;24;Couple of t-storms;30;23;NW;10;83%;85%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;31;23;Afternoon showers;29;23;ENE;8;82%;84%;8

Paris, France;Sunny;28;18;Periods of sun;28;18;NE;16;44%;12%;9

Perth, Australia;More sun than clouds;17;7;Brilliant sunshine;17;7;ENE;8;64%;11%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;Mostly sunny;34;25;WSW;9;63%;44%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A p.m. t-storm;29;24;Mainly cloudy, humid;30;23;NE;19;79%;44%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;33;23;A t-storm in spots;34;24;E;8;51%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain and drizzle;21;17;Showers and t-storms;27;14;N;14;59%;68%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain and drizzle;31;17;Partly sunny, nice;29;17;NE;8;67%;7%;10

Quito, Ecuador;Brief p.m. showers;19;11;A shower;21;10;SW;13;55%;67%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Sun and clouds, nice;24;15;Mostly sunny;24;15;SSW;11;62%;1%;12

Recife, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;28;22;A little a.m. rain;28;21;SSE;15;67%;57%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;12;9;Cloudy with a shower;11;6;S;8;84%;79%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny, nice;26;15;Showers around;18;12;N;22;65%;62%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clouds and sun;27;18;Sunshine;27;19;N;6;65%;1%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;44;29;Sunny and very warm;43;29;N;22;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;29;15;Sunny and pleasant;29;17;WNW;11;43%;9%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunshine and nice;25;14;Not as warm;22;9;WSW;16;71%;65%;5

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;20;13;Partly cloudy;22;14;SW;16;62%;0%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;24;18;Couple of t-storms;23;18;ENE;9;83%;89%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;29;26;Sunshine and breezy;30;26;E;24;70%;10%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or t-storm;26;19;A p.m. t-storm;26;19;NNE;9;86%;80%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly cloudy;30;14;Mostly cloudy;30;16;E;18;14%;13%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sun and clouds;16;6;Mostly sunny;18;3;ENE;3;52%;3%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;NNE;9;72%;64%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Periods of sunshine;23;14;Showers and t-storms;25;15;N;11;71%;84%;5

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;18;13;Sun and clouds;19;14;NE;8;75%;44%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Thunderstorm;30;20;Low clouds breaking;29;19;WSW;8;76%;44%;8

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;34;25;Rain and drizzle;31;24;SSW;15;75%;100%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A brief p.m. shower;31;25;A t-storm in spots;29;25;SSW;9;80%;55%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Heavy thunderstorms;17;14;Showers and t-storms;21;15;W;18;83%;89%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;30;25;Mostly sunny;30;26;ENE;23;68%;44%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Periods of sun, warm;30;9;Cooler;19;11;NNW;19;43%;4%;3

Sydney, Australia;Showers;18;8;Mostly cloudy;17;8;WNW;12;61%;1%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Hot with some sun;36;27;A t-storm around;35;27;N;9;62%;55%;13

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny, nice;24;12;Showers around;15;9;NNW;25;80%;66%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine;35;22;Sunny and very warm;36;23;E;11;21%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and very hot;36;21;Sunny and very hot;36;22;NNE;11;25%;3%;11

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine, not as hot;36;23;Sunny and very warm;37;25;ESE;14;12%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;31;24;Partly sunny;28;23;NW;13;45%;26%;12

Tirana, Albania;Rain and a t-storm;25;19;Showers and t-storms;26;19;SSE;8;66%;82%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Windy with some sun;31;25;Sunny, breezy, humid;32;24;SSW;30;64%;13%;11

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny, warmer;25;18;Mostly cloudy;27;21;SW;10;65%;6%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;28;22;Sunny and warmer;33;27;SSE;7;37%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and nice;32;20;Sunny and very warm;36;22;ESE;14;41%;1%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, warm;29;11;Sunny and very warm;29;13;ENE;14;25%;1%;10

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;17;12;A morning shower;19;13;WSW;8;65%;64%;3

Vienna, Austria;A little rain;22;18;A heavy thunderstorm;25;17;NW;13;75%;88%;3

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;30;24;Partly sunny;33;25;NNW;9;59%;44%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, warm;28;14;Thundershowers;27;7;NNW;12;52%;62%;7

Warsaw, Poland;A shower or two;26;17;Clouds and sun;29;12;N;16;50%;41%;8

Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;12;5;Mostly sunny;12;6;NE;16;72%;44%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;30;25;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;WSW;11;77%;66%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and hot;34;19;Sunny and very hot;36;20;NE;6;26%;5%;12

