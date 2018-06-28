Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, June 28, 2018

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clearing;83;74;A t-storm in spots;82;75;SW;9;84%;69%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;108;85;Sunny and hot;111;88;E;7;31%;1%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, breezy, warm;98;68;Sunny, not as warm;88;66;W;22;42%;0%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;79;68;Mostly sunny, humid;79;67;W;9;75%;2%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunshine, pleasant;79;56;Sunny and nice;75;58;NNE;11;63%;2%;8

Anchorage, United States;A few showers;64;53;An afternoon shower;64;52;SW;6;66%;69%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;105;76;Sunny and very warm;102;80;SSE;7;12%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Brief p.m. showers;73;59;Afternoon showers;79;60;W;9;65%;86%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;76;66;A p.m. t-storm;77;61;ENE;6;70%;56%;3

Athens, Greece;A passing shower;80;69;Sunny and pleasant;85;69;W;10;53%;6%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;55;45;Mostly sunny;55;42;SSE;5;82%;0%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, breezy, hot;113;84;Sunny and breezy;109;81;WNW;18;18%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Thundershower;90;74;Showers around;91;72;SSE;5;75%;85%;9

Bangalore, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;77;69;A t-storm in spots;82;69;WSW;11;68%;77%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;93;80;Partly sunny;94;79;SW;7;60%;66%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, humid;81;70;Partly sunny, humid;81;71;ENE;9;68%;12%;10

Beijing, China;Sunny and very warm;95;75;Very hot;99;77;SW;6;23%;3%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;Spotty showers;73;62;Thunderstorms;75;64;W;10;86%;89%;3

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;82;59;Mostly sunny;82;54;NE;8;47%;2%;8

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;63;49;Clouds, a shower;63;49;SE;7;71%;57%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;77;48;Sunny and pleasant;77;49;E;8;50%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain and drizzle;76;65;Thunderstorms;80;63;NNW;13;71%;73%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Becoming cloudy;80;59;Sunny and very warm;81;59;NE;6;49%;1%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Heavy thunderstorms;70;62;Showers and t-storms;80;64;WNW;5;73%;69%;6

Budapest, Hungary;A shower or t-storm;78;65;Thunderstorms;83;67;NW;7;72%;75%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;62;52;Mostly sunny, nice;64;48;SSE;5;77%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;85;62;Mostly cloudy;85;61;NW;5;33%;29%;5

Busan, South Korea;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;69;A little p.m. rain;79;74;SSW;8;80%;92%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny;98;74;Sunny and nice;95;72;N;9;32%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Becoming cloudy;64;48;Brief showers;57;50;NNW;11;75%;88%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;82;67;A t-storm in spots;80;65;E;3;66%;56%;10

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy, warm;95;80;Mostly cloudy;98;81;SSW;8;53%;63%;6

Chicago, United States;Lots of sun, warmer;83;72;Sunny;91;79;SSW;10;66%;7%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Afternoon showers;88;80;Afternoon showers;86;78;SW;9;77%;89%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunshine and nice;75;56;Mostly sunny;71;50;N;9;63%;3%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;84;76;Sunny and pleasant;84;76;SW;7;77%;3%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny and hot;101;79;Mostly sunny and hot;99;78;S;11;52%;5%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A little a.m. rain;83;71;A shower in the a.m.;82;71;SSE;13;84%;66%;4

Delhi, India;Showers and t-storms;93;81;A shower or t-storm;93;80;E;13;78%;83%;11

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;101;67;Partly sunny;95;61;NNW;7;13%;27%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Showers and t-storms;90;80;A thunderstorm;91;81;S;12;73%;66%;11

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;93;71;Partly sunny;88;73;SE;6;60%;17%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly sunny;76;55;Mostly sunny, nice;74;56;E;10;52%;5%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hot with sunshine;99;68;Sunny;95;69;NNE;7;19%;2%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, breezy;79;66;Mostly sunny, nice;79;66;WSW;14;68%;2%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny;94;80;Partly sunny and hot;98;82;SSE;7;59%;37%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;70;43;Sunny and nice;70;40;E;6;44%;1%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;88;74;A t-storm in spots;86;73;ESE;7;73%;64%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;79;56;Rain, breezy, cooler;58;49;NNW;18;77%;67%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;91;77;A t-storm in spots;92;77;SSW;7;71%;55%;11

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;90;81;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;82;SW;9;69%;70%;13

Honolulu, United States;Rain and drizzle;88;75;Sunshine and nice;87;73;ENE;15;55%;31%;13

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy, less humid;92;73;Still cloudy;88;73;W;8;56%;44%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;94;77;Heavy a.m. t-storms;84;78;ENE;9;88%;90%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;A t-storm in spots;83;68;Some sun, a t-storm;80;69;WSW;13;69%;67%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun, nice;88;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;76;WNW;7;70%;72%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;99;85;Not as hot;97;85;N;11;52%;2%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;67;39;Plenty of sunshine;65;39;NW;7;47%;3%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, warm;95;61;Mostly sunny;93;66;N;7;21%;6%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Warm with some sun;91;84;A p.m. t-storm;95;85;SW;7;65%;68%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sunshine;82;66;Cloudy with t-storms;82;67;SSE;5;79%;94%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;103;82;Partly sunny;103;80;SSW;11;29%;32%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;A shower or two;84;66;A shower or t-storm;82;64;ENE;8;62%;81%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;89;77;A t-storm in spots;89;77;ENE;9;63%;65%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;87;71;Mostly cloudy;86;70;WSW;6;61%;44%;2

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;91;77;A shower or t-storm;89;79;S;8;79%;72%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;91;75;A p.m. t-storm;87;73;ENE;5;80%;82%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;59;26;Sun and some clouds;60;27;NE;7;36%;5%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;86;75;A t-storm in spots;84;73;WSW;7;78%;76%;4

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;66;60;Sun and some clouds;64;59;S;8;69%;27%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;76;60;A p.m. t-storm;70;58;NW;6;71%;66%;10

London, United Kingdom;Partly cloudy;80;55;Partly cloudy;80;55;NE;12;48%;2%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Afternoon sun;78;61;Low clouds, then sun;77;62;S;5;67%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;81;68;Clouds and sun, nice;81;69;SW;6;73%;1%;6

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;89;64;Mostly sunny;91;68;WSW;4;38%;42%;11

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;86;81;An afternoon shower;88;81;SW;8;69%;57%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly sunny;89;73;An afternoon shower;88;73;N;4;72%;63%;8

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;88;78;A t-storm around;88;77;WNW;9;76%;71%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly cloudy;48;44;Mostly cloudy;55;45;N;14;77%;62%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;75;55;A p.m. t-storm;73;54;SSW;5;55%;80%;14

Miami, United States;A t-storm or two;88;76;A t-storm in spots;88;79;SSE;6;71%;74%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, nice;81;58;Partly sunny, nice;79;51;N;5;54%;73%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;85;77;A t-storm in spots;83;76;SSW;15;74%;71%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Plenty of sunshine;62;51;A morning shower;60;48;S;5;82%;50%;3

Montreal, Canada;Rain and drizzle;76;67;Sunshine and warmer;86;67;W;5;57%;54%;10

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, warm;82;59;Warm with some sun;82;66;SSE;7;41%;9%;5

Mumbai, India;Rain and a t-storm;86;80;Breezy with rain;86;80;SSW;15;82%;91%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly sunny, nice;75;53;Showers around;73;57;NE;6;67%;73%;7

New York, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;72;Mostly sunny and hot;90;74;NW;7;48%;1%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sunshine;90;69;Sunshine, pleasant;89;68;WNW;12;41%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy, warm;78;61;An afternoon shower;78;62;S;8;69%;76%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy;91;77;Rather cloudy, humid;86;75;S;14;67%;67%;8

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny, warm;86;52;Not as warm;73;43;NNE;8;29%;0%;6

Ottawa, Canada;A shower;79;62;Partly sunny;88;65;SSW;10;53%;22%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;84;78;A few showers;83;77;SE;20;75%;93%;2

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;84;75;Couple of t-storms;85;74;NW;6;83%;85%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;88;74;Afternoon showers;85;73;ENE;5;82%;84%;8

Paris, France;Sunny;82;64;Periods of sun;83;64;NE;10;44%;12%;9

Perth, Australia;More sun than clouds;63;44;Brilliant sunshine;62;45;ENE;5;64%;11%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;Mostly sunny;94;78;WSW;6;63%;44%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A p.m. t-storm;84;75;Mainly cloudy, humid;87;74;NE;12;79%;44%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;91;74;A t-storm in spots;93;74;E;5;51%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain and drizzle;70;62;Showers and t-storms;81;57;N;9;59%;68%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain and drizzle;87;63;Partly sunny, nice;84;63;NE;5;67%;7%;10

Quito, Ecuador;Brief p.m. showers;67;51;A shower;70;51;SW;8;55%;67%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Sun and clouds, nice;75;59;Mostly sunny;75;59;SSW;7;62%;1%;12

Recife, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;82;71;A little a.m. rain;82;70;SSE;9;67%;57%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;54;48;Cloudy with a shower;51;44;S;5;84%;79%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny, nice;79;58;Showers around;65;53;N;14;65%;62%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clouds and sun;81;64;Sunshine;81;66;N;4;65%;1%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;112;85;Sunny and very warm;109;84;N;14;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;84;59;Sunny and pleasant;85;62;WNW;7;43%;9%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunshine and nice;76;58;Not as warm;71;48;WSW;10;71%;65%;5

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;67;55;Partly cloudy;72;57;SW;10;62%;0%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;76;64;Couple of t-storms;74;64;ENE;6;83%;89%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;85;78;Sunshine and breezy;86;79;E;15;70%;10%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or t-storm;79;66;A p.m. t-storm;79;66;NNE;6;86%;80%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly cloudy;86;57;Mostly cloudy;86;61;E;11;14%;13%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sun and clouds;61;42;Mostly sunny;65;38;ENE;2;52%;3%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;85;73;A t-storm in spots;86;74;NNE;6;72%;64%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Periods of sunshine;73;57;Showers and t-storms;77;58;N;7;71%;84%;5

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;65;55;Sun and clouds;67;56;NE;5;75%;44%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Thunderstorm;85;69;Low clouds breaking;84;66;WSW;5;76%;44%;8

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;93;77;Rain and drizzle;88;75;SSW;9;75%;100%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A brief p.m. shower;88;77;A t-storm in spots;84;78;SSW;6;80%;55%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Heavy thunderstorms;62;57;Showers and t-storms;70;60;W;11;83%;89%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;86;78;Mostly sunny;86;78;ENE;14;68%;44%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Periods of sun, warm;86;49;Cooler;66;52;NNW;12;43%;4%;3

Sydney, Australia;Showers;64;47;Mostly cloudy;63;47;WNW;7;61%;1%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Hot with some sun;96;80;A t-storm around;95;80;N;6;62%;55%;13

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny, nice;75;54;Showers around;59;49;NNW;15;80%;66%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine;95;72;Sunny and very warm;97;73;E;7;21%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and very hot;96;70;Sunny and very hot;97;71;NNE;7;25%;3%;11

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine, not as hot;98;74;Sunny and very warm;99;77;ESE;8;12%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;88;75;Partly sunny;83;73;NW;8;45%;26%;12

Tirana, Albania;Rain and a t-storm;76;66;Showers and t-storms;78;67;SSE;5;66%;82%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Windy with some sun;89;77;Sunny, breezy, humid;90;76;SSW;18;64%;13%;11

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny, warmer;77;65;Mostly cloudy;80;69;SW;6;65%;6%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;82;71;Sunny and warmer;92;80;SSE;5;37%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and nice;90;68;Sunny and very warm;96;72;ESE;9;41%;1%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, warm;84;51;Sunny and very warm;84;56;ENE;9;25%;1%;10

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;63;54;A morning shower;66;55;WSW;5;65%;64%;3

Vienna, Austria;A little rain;72;65;A heavy thunderstorm;78;62;NW;8;75%;88%;3

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;87;75;Partly sunny;91;76;NNW;6;59%;44%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, warm;82;57;Thundershowers;80;45;NNW;7;52%;62%;7

Warsaw, Poland;A shower or two;78;62;Clouds and sun;84;54;N;10;50%;41%;8

Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;54;41;Mostly sunny;54;44;NE;10;72%;44%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;86;76;A stray thunderstorm;87;76;WSW;7;77%;66%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and hot;94;66;Sunny and very hot;96;69;NE;4;26%;5%;12

