The Latest: UN fears loss of aid access to southern Syria

BEIRUT (AP) — The Latest on the Syrian war (all times local):

2:50 p.m.

A top U.N. adviser on humanitarian aid for Syria says he believes the frontier with the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights is "hermetically closed" as tens of thousands of civilians flee new fighting in southwestern Syria.

Jan Egeland says new fighting in the Daraa and Quneitra regions has led to the discontinuation of what previously had been an "extremely effective lifeline across the border" from Jordan in recent days.

Speaking Thursday, he said: "I think you have to ask the Israelis whether they are going also to take part in giving shelter, protection, to people who flee."

He says five medical facilities have been hit in Daraa, and that the area targeted by the latest government offensive is home to some 750,000 civilians "increasingly fleeing for their lives."

___

12:45 p.m.

Syrian activists say at least 17 civilians, including children, have been killed in an airstrike on an underground shelter in a rebel-held area in the country's southwest.

The Britain-based Observatory for Human Rights described Thursday's airstrike in al-Musayfrah in eastern Daraa as the worst since a government offensive there began on June 19.

The Observatory says the airstrike was part of a barrage of missiles that hit the area as government troops make a push to gain territory and head toward southern Daraa and a strategic border crossing with Jordan.

Activist with the opposition-operated Horan Free Media who goes by the name Abu Mahmoud Hournai said the rescuers are still pulling bodies from the underground shelter. He put the death toll at 20, saying they included women and children.