Taiwan’s new ocean research fleet to be delivered in June 2019

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – CSBC Corporation, Taiwan (台灣國際造船) held a steel-cutting ceremony to announce it had begun to build the third of three new ocean research vessels for Taiwan's Ministry of Science and Technology.

The Ministry of Science and Technology has commissioned three research ships to be built to improve Taiwan's whole-of-ocean observation capability.

The ministry is expected to take delivery of the new fleet in June 2019.

The ships will have a range of cutting-edge technologies, including seawater temperature and salinity measuring devices, offshore geophysical survey tools and a dynamic positioning system.

The new fleet will not only improve Taiwan's ocean research capability, but will also ensure sustainable use of Taiwan's marine resources and improve research capacity in areas including natural disaster analysis and national planning.

One 1000 ton research vessel and two 500 ton vessels will be built. The new ships will work in tandem with the Vietnam-built "Legend" vessel that was entered into service in May.

The steel-breaking ceremony took place today at the CSBC plant in Keelung, where the three vessels will be built.

The ceremony was co-chaired by Wei Cheng-tzu (魏正賜), deputy general manager of CSBC and Wu Chun-chieh (吳俊傑), head of the Department of Natural Sciences and Sustainable Development, reported the Liberty Times.

This will be the first time that CSBC will build marine research ships in the company's 82 years of operations.

The Institute of Oceanography, National Taiwan University and others have been consulted in the design of the new vessels.