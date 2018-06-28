AP Explains: Iran reopens uranium plant in its latest gamble

Iran says it has restarted production at a "major" uranium facility involved in its nuclear program, but still pledges to follow the terms of its landmark atomic deal with world powers.

That deal is now threatened by President Donald Trump's move that pulled America from the accord.

Iranian comments about the Isfahan plant that produces material needed to make enriched uranium late on Wednesday appeared aimed at pressuring Europeans and others to come up with a way to circumvent new American sanctions. Already, many international organizations are pulling back from promised billion-dollar deals with Tehran and the country's currency has entered a free-fall against the dollar.

The plant converts yellowcake, a uranium powder, into uranium hexafluoride gas. That gas is what scientists put inside of centrifuges to make enriched uranium.