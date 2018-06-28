Ronaldo vs. Suarez takes focus as Uruguay faces Portugal

SOCHI, Russia (AP) — While others try to downplay the significance, the match between Uruguay and Portugal in the World Cup knockout stage will be focused on how much influence Luis Suarez and Cristiano Ronaldo can have.

Similar evaluations are made a few times every year when Ronaldo's Real Madrid and Suarez's Barcelona meet in La Liga and other club competitions. But this the first time it will happen on the biggest stage in soccer and with a spot in the quarterfinals at stake.

Veteran Portugal defender Bruno Alves said this week that Saturday's match will be more than Ronaldo and Suarez. Good luck convincing fans of that.

Uruguay won its group with shutout victories in its first three games. Portugal's path to second place its group was more tenuous. Of course it was Ronaldo leading the way, scoring four of Portugal's five goals.

