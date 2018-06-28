Top Five Healthcare IT Trends for 2018| Quantzig

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 28, 2018--Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest article on the top five healthcare IT trends for 2018.

Advances in healthcare technology have the potential to transform the entire industry. Today, the healthcare revolution is moving at a pace we’ve hardly seen before. At the rate at which healthcare IT trends are developing, the sector can expect to face some revolutionary moments in 2018. Also, with customer experience becoming the focus of many healthcare companies and clinics, healthcare companies will depend heavily on technology to improve their services. In this blog, Quantzig has listed the top five healthcare IT trends for 2018.

According to the healthcare industry experts at Quantzig, “Major vendors, many startups, and independent software companies are going to embrace the latest healthcare IT trends.”

Top healthcare IT trends for 2018

Real world evidence: Many life sciences and healthcare organizations will offer resources to support accessing, investigating, and sharing real-world information across their organization. Real-world evidence data offers companies in the healthcare industry with the skill to better evaluate the impact of existing and developing drugs and treatments. Healthcare providers can also target patients who could profit from a drug or eliminate those who might be negatively affected with the help of healthcare IT trends such as real-world evidence. Blockchain technology: Blockchain is one of the most noteworthy healthcare IT trends to watch out for this year. Blockchain is an extremely safe network with a distributed database, also known as a distributed ledger. This ledger is used to record the network’s transactions with consistent time stamps and standardized rules for all participants on the network to validate and access information. This technology could guarantee better healthcare data access to healthcare professionals and also make data highly protected. to know more about the top five healthcare IT trends for 2018. Telemedicine and mobile health: Telemedicine and mobile health are some of the healthcare IT trends that are said to have a powerful impact on the healthcare sector. Due to growth in the amount of data being shared across providers, and augmented usage of electronic health records (EHRs) and mobile health devices by consumers, telehealth is anticipated to take over the healthcare industry soon. Visit , to view a comprehensive list of the top five healthcare IT trends for 2018.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig’s services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

