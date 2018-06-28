Afghanistan: Attacks kill 29, including elders urging peace

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says insurgent attacks in two provinces have killed 29 people, including a bomb that targeted a meeting between the Taliban and village elders urging them to enter peace talks.

Hasibullah Stanikzai, a provincial council member in the eastern Logar province, says Thursday's bombing killed 13 elders and an unknown number of Taliban.

No one immediately claimed the attack, but a local affiliate of the Islamic State group has targeted previous gatherings between the Taliban and those calling for an end to 17 years of war.

In a separate incident, a Taliban assault on a security post in the northern Takhar province killed 16 border police, according to Sonatullah Timor, a spokesman for the provincial governor.