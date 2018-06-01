There should be no regrets about reforms: Taiwan President

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Ten years from now, there will be no regrets about the government having started the country’s transformation early, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said Thursday as she mentioned energy and pensions.

Her administration recently completed the task of reforming unfair pensions for the military, teachers and civil servants, while setting the country on course to become non-nuclear by 2025.

Nuclear energy looked cheap at first sight, but if you had to include the cost of dealing with the radioactive waste it produced, it was expensive after all, she said at an awards ceremony for small and medium enterprises Thursday. Using nuclear energy amounted to irresponsibly leaving the problems for the next generation to clear up, the Central News Agency quoted her as saying.

As a stable energy supply would be guaranteed, business could rest assured of its investments, according to the president.

Both energy transformation and the reform of the “pension precipice” to prevent the system from going bankrupt were examples of the government solving current problems, Tsai said.

She expressed the hope that small and medium enterprises could assist the government with its reform plans and promised that “Taiwan will certainly be different,” CNA reported.