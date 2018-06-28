Top A/B Testing Best Practices for Marketing Professionals - A Quantzig whitepaper

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 28, 2018--Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their recent whitepaper on the top A/B testing best practices for marketing professionals.

In this hyper-connected competitive business environment, organizations need to make the most of their advertising and other promotional budgets. Today’s customers have more options and are spending less time and money in physical stores. To stem this trend, it becomes indispensable for store managers to know precisely what brings people in, what makes them stay, and what makes them buy. One of the most constructive ways to get that information is through split or A/B testing. This is a simple way to test marketing and operational approach against another and ascertain which produces better results. A/B testing has been common in the online world for a quite long time, where it is used to test everything from website designs to diverse offers. In this whitepaper, Quantzig lists the top A/B testing best practices for marketing professionals.

“A/B testing in the online or offline world can only be effective if you measure the right metrics that tie to the desired result,” says an A/B testing expert from Quantzig.

Top A/B testing best practices for marketing professionals

Think big: At the beginning of testing, test two diverse versions of your landing page, PPC ad, or another digital deliverable to rapidly see which variation yields the higher conversion rate. Attention to details: After you understand the big picture of what works better, you can start adjusting your strategy. But be watchful and only test one variable at a time as moving too many things at once can mess the results. Test small changes, such as two different versions of a CTA or form placement on a landing page, to get a precise idea of what echoes with your customers. Then, continue making changes as necessary. To know more,

