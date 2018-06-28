Mandarin Oriental Taipei launches meetings promotion

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has launched a new global initiative, Mindful Meetings by Mandarin Oriental, designed to enhance and energize meetings and conferences with creative solutions that are based on five key dimensions of wellness: nourishment, movement, stillness, connections and wellbeing.

"Mandarin Oriental is renowned as a leader in global wellness, with more Forbes Five-Star Spas than any other hotel brand. By extending and utilizing this expertise in the meeting space, we can provide participants with a truly enhanced environment, that is conducive to success,” said Emily Snyder, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group’s Vice President of Global Sales.

“Our aim is to support meeting planners by providing a unique offering, that will ensure all participants leave a Mindful Meeting feeling refreshed, motivated and ready to implement new ideas, information and connections,” she added.

Examples of wellness enhancements include healthy and energizing menu choices, yoga sessions, guided meditations, digital wellness and jet lag tips, massage and movement breaks, custom spa events, expert health talks and group exercise activities. All options can be customized and made available for participants either in or out of the meeting room.

To celebrate the launch, a ‘Mindful Meetings Promotion’ is available for every new event or group booking made between 6 June and 30 September 2018 at all Mandarin Oriental destinations worldwide . By inserting the term ‘Mindful Meetings Promotion’ in the initial meeting request, meeting bookers can select one of the following benefits:

Energizer welcome shots upon arrival for all participants

30-minute guided wellness activity such as meditation, yoga for participants in the meeting space*

Mindful in-room amenity for all participants

For more information, or to book a Mindful Meeting by Mandarin Oriental, please visit www.mandarinoriental.com