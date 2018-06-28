  1. Home
  2. Economy

Taiwan's New Southbound Policy bearing fruit: Deputy Foreign Minister 

Taiwan has forged strong economic ties to southeast Asia in the face of growing China-U.S. tension

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/06/28 18:08

Taiwan's New Southbound Policy is bearing fruit. (Courtesy of Executive Yuan)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Wu Chih-chung (吳志中) said that the New Southbound Policy is already bearing fruit during a conference at an economic policy think tank in Taipei today.

Taiwan's success was in the face of challenges like the potential trade war between China and the U.S., said Wu.

The Deputy Minister was invited to speak at a conference on global political uncertainty, east Asian economic integration and Taiwan's New Southbound Policy at the Chung-hua Institution for Economic Research (中華經濟研究院) think tank on June 28.

Wu said that the New Southbound Policy had not just been successful in Taiwan, but also effectively responded to international economic challenges and growing trade risks.

In the context of rising concerns and malaise surrounding China-U.S. trade relations, Taiwan has expanded its industrial cooperation and business networks beyond China, said Wu.

Wu went on to say that the government was committed to furthering collaboration and industrial cooperation between Taiwan and southeast Asia, according to Radio Taiwan International.  

On a lighter note, the Deputy Minister reflected on the broader implications of recent results during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, suggesting South Korea's 2-0 victory over Germany overnight had broader meaning.

Wu postulated that South Korea and Japan's strong showing at the World Cup reflects the rising development and wellbeing of countries in Asia.
new southbound policy
Southeast Asia
trade
U.S.-China trade
CIER

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan cos to showcase products at Technotex India Exhibition 
2018/06/27 19:49
Biggest ever ‘FOOD Taipei’ trade show begins today
2018/06/27 18:29
Taiwan forms healthcare union of 17 hospitals targeting Southeast Asian countries
2018/06/25 17:16
Taiwan office in Vietnam moves to new address
2018/06/23 17:49
Taiwan still striving for U.S. steel tariff exemption says top trade negotiator
2018/06/23 16:44