Taiwan's New Southbound Policy bearing fruit: Deputy Foreign Minister 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Wu Chih-chung (吳志中) said that the New Southbound Policy is already bearing fruit during a conference at an economic policy think tank in Taipei today.

Taiwan's success was in the face of challenges like the potential trade war between China and the U.S., said Wu.

The Deputy Minister was invited to speak at a conference on global political uncertainty, east Asian economic integration and Taiwan's New Southbound Policy at the Chung-hua Institution for Economic Research (中華經濟研究院) think tank on June 28.

Wu said that the New Southbound Policy had not just been successful in Taiwan, but also effectively responded to international economic challenges and growing trade risks.

In the context of rising concerns and malaise surrounding China-U.S. trade relations, Taiwan has expanded its industrial cooperation and business networks beyond China, said Wu.

Wu went on to say that the government was committed to furthering collaboration and industrial cooperation between Taiwan and southeast Asia, according to Radio Taiwan International.

On a lighter note, the Deputy Minister reflected on the broader implications of recent results during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, suggesting South Korea's 2-0 victory over Germany overnight had broader meaning.

Wu postulated that South Korea and Japan's strong showing at the World Cup reflects the rising development and wellbeing of countries in Asia.